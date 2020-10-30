 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for October 30th is 'truculent' as in: 'That truculent to Cletus came back all beat up'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever truculent means
Youtube Xfx9tBI54zo
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Farking perfect headline, subby!
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It took me two passes to get it.  Time for a beer.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: It took me two passes to get it.  Time for a beer.


A beer?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Doris, do you remember the minuet?

Minuet? I hardly remember the men I farked!
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I approve of subby's headline, but am unclear on what the word of the day actually is and what purpose it's supposed to serve.  My first assumption would be educational, but the words seem to be fairly... normal words, not anything highly obscure or anything.

Weird.

But then, M-W is basically an internet-exclusive thing at the moment, so I should probably count myself lucky that it's only this weird.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: It took me two passes to get it.  Time for a beer.


Skip the beer. It's time to break out the bong.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Teacher: Johnny, would you please give the class a sentence with the word "bewitches" in it.

Johnny: Um..."Hold your horses, I'll bewitches in a minute."
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: I approve of subby's headline, but am unclear on what the word of the day actually is and what purpose it's supposed to serve.  My first assumption would be educational, but the words seem to be fairly... normal words, not anything highly obscure or anything.

Weird.

But then, M-W is basically an internet-exclusive thing at the moment, so I should probably count myself lucky that it's only this weird.


They and Dictionary dot com have been throwing out WOD that seem pertinent to the tRump administration and the clusterf*ck they've wreaked upon the nation.

Of course, this is just my interpretation.

YMMV
 
bababa
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Jim_Callahan: I approve of subby's headline, but am unclear on what the word of the day actually is and what purpose it's supposed to serve.  My first assumption would be educational, but the words seem to be fairly... normal words, not anything highly obscure or anything.

Weird.

But then, M-W is basically an internet-exclusive thing at the moment, so I should probably count myself lucky that it's only this weird.

They and Dictionary dot com have been throwing out WOD that seem pertinent to the tRump administration and the clusterf*ck they've wreaked upon the nation.

Of course, this is just my interpretation.

YMMV


I agree. It seems they often pick a word that has come up because of Trump, or could be used to describe him and his administration. For example, look how 'dotard' suddenly entered our collective consciousness.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: I approve of subby's headline, but am unclear on what the word of the day actually is and what purpose it's supposed to serve.  My first assumption would be educational, but the words seem to be fairly... normal words, not anything highly obscure or anything.

Weird.

But then, M-W is basically an internet-exclusive thing at the moment, so I should probably count myself lucky that it's only this weird.


Also, if you think "truculent" is not an obscure word, I invite you to try using it next time you're in the grocery store.  Report back how many people understood you.
 
scalpod
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I always loved 'outfromtween'. As in, "You kids get outfromtween dem cars!"
 
RagnarD
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RagnarD: [Fark user image 819x448]


*snip*

Thanks.

/funnied
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've always liked the word. It has a certain mellifluous nature. I think it's also evolved since its introduction. I've always associated it with cantankerous rather than abrasive. More avuncular. The English language is nothing if not fluid. Thanks'a why we don't have a committee like Les Vieux in France.
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well played, subby.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: Jim_Callahan: I approve of subby's headline, but am unclear on what the word of the day actually is and what purpose it's supposed to serve.  My first assumption would be educational, but the words seem to be fairly... normal words, not anything highly obscure or anything.

Weird.

But then, M-W is basically an internet-exclusive thing at the moment, so I should probably count myself lucky that it's only this weird.

Also, if you think "truculent" is not an obscure word, I invite you to try using it next time you're in the grocery store.  Report back how many people understood you.


Y'know, there's a reason many newspapers are written on a fourth grade reading level.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well done, subs.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: ChubbyTiger: Jim_Callahan: I approve of subby's headline, but am unclear on what the word of the day actually is and what purpose it's supposed to serve.  My first assumption would be educational, but the words seem to be fairly... normal words, not anything highly obscure or anything.

Weird.

But then, M-W is basically an internet-exclusive thing at the moment, so I should probably count myself lucky that it's only this weird.

Also, if you think "truculent" is not an obscure word, I invite you to try using it next time you're in the grocery store.  Report back how many people understood you.

Y'know, there's a reason many newspapers are written on a fourth grade reading level.


Exactly.  Sure, we understand it, but we're in the top 48% of the population.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: TwowheelinTim: ChubbyTiger: Jim_Callahan: I approve of subby's headline, but am unclear on what the word of the day actually is and what purpose it's supposed to serve.  My first assumption would be educational, but the words seem to be fairly... normal words, not anything highly obscure or anything.

Weird.

But then, M-W is basically an internet-exclusive thing at the moment, so I should probably count myself lucky that it's only this weird.

Also, if you think "truculent" is not an obscure word, I invite you to try using it next time you're in the grocery store.  Report back how many people understood you.

Y'know, there's a reason many newspapers are written on a fourth grade reading level.

Exactly.  Sure, we understand it, but we're in the top 48% of the population.


Sadly, that's still a pretty low bar.

Damn.

Where's my bubbler and cannabis...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: Jim_Callahan: I approve of subby's headline, but am unclear on what the word of the day actually is and what purpose it's supposed to serve.  My first assumption would be educational, but the words seem to be fairly... normal words, not anything highly obscure or anything.

Weird.

But then, M-W is basically an internet-exclusive thing at the moment, so I should probably count myself lucky that it's only this weird.

Also, if you think "truculent" is not an obscure word, I invite you to try using it next time you're in the grocery store.  Report back how many people understood you.


How many people are you bothering at the grocery store?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Where's my bubbler and cannabis...


In the truculent to Cletus.
 
Eravior
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: [Fark user image 268x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


Reminds me of an Oglaf joke:

Q: Which mythological monster casts no reflection?

A: All of them.
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Eravior: Crewmannumber6: [Fark user image 268x250] [View Full Size image _x_]

Reminds me of an Oglaf joke:

Q: Which mythological monster casts no reflection?

A: All of them.


That's not a joke
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ChubbyTiger: Jim_Callahan: I approve of subby's headline, but am unclear on what the word of the day actually is and what purpose it's supposed to serve.  My first assumption would be educational, but the words seem to be fairly... normal words, not anything highly obscure or anything.

Weird.

But then, M-W is basically an internet-exclusive thing at the moment, so I should probably count myself lucky that it's only this weird.

Also, if you think "truculent" is not an obscure word, I invite you to try using it next time you're in the grocery store.  Report back how many people understood you.


Easy.  "Those steaks look truculent, don't they?"
 
