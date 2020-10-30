 Skip to content
(ABC 33/40 Birmingham)   Uber offering 50% off for rides to the poll on Tuesday which, if our math is right, means drivers will actually have to pay Uber for this   (abc3340.com) divider line
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In before the "this isn't Spiffy it is sad people need to drive to the polls at all!" crowd

/it IS spiffy to fight against injustice
//vote for the people who want to make it easier to vote and this won't be an issue
///third slashie is writing down all the license plates
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I was in the States, and you know allowed to do any of this kind of stuff, that is what I would be doing for election day. Just driving people to the polls and back.

It's something that will make an actual difference to people and have a direct impact on voting.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Offer of 50% off not valid for "Surge" pricing.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
50% off rides to the poll. Rides from poll are subject to 200% surge pricing...
 
Corvus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well if you count wear and tear on their car they were pretty close before the discount subby.
 
wantingout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
*but only if you vote for Biden
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Corvus: Well if you count wear and tear on their car they were pretty close before the discount subby.


Truth. The gig economy sucks. It's even worse than being an independent contractor in a business in which you work every day, with scheduled hours.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

