(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1918, the Ottoman Empire signed a treaty with Allies, marking the end of their involvement in World War One and depriving the Axis powers of a strategic footstool supply   (history.com) divider line
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And yesterday in history, the Ottoman Empire joined the war in 1914.  Four years and one day.  A shame they couldn't have quit a day earlier.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you build an industrial complex in South Africa you can keep the Germans from taking Africa, securing the Mediterranean and forcing the Germans to put all their focus on the endless piles of infantry the Russian player will put on the board.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why did Constantinople get the works?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Why did Constantinople get the works?


Perhaps we should involve ourselves more in their affairs.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Subby, you magnificent bastard.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Weatherkiss: Why did Constantinople get the works?


None ya beeswax. But ask the Turks
 
