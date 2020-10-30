 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   New study shows how through evolution, the movement of humans has contributed to dogs expansion, although that's really not an excuse for why your dog is so fat   (aljazeera.com) divider line
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Few things are as sad as a fat dog.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Without dogs, humans would still be fending off large predators using only sticks and torches.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I'm pretty sure our primitive ancestors would have been eaten by cats.

/after they played with us for a bit, of course
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She's not fat.

*takes off sunglasses*

She's husky.

YEEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAA
 
azxj
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He's not fat, he's just a little bit Husky!  And Rottweiler.. and German Shephard...

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
azxj
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

haha!  Beat me by 3 minutes!
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Great minds pick low hanging fruit or something like that.

That pup looks like a goofy sweetheart.
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

How about a Fark dog owner who insists that their 200-lb shepherd biatch isn't fat?
 
dittybopper
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



MY DOG IS SO CAT.
 
