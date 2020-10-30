 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Jeffrey Epstein girlfriend, who admits she recruited girls for him and took a 17-year old shopping for a schoolgirl outfit, and just happens to be the ex-wife of an "unindicted co-conspirator" in Michael Jackson's case, says she's really a victim too   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
40
    More: Unlikely  
•       •       •

1334 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Oct 2020 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Story of Oh
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I think it's wrong to call someone like me a recruiter. I think there needs to be a differentiation."

"Recruiters were bringing in dozens of people; I didn't do that," Oh added, saying she only brought three women to Epstein's Upper East Side home.

JFC
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "I think it's wrong to call someone like me a recruiter. I think there needs to be a differentiation."

"Recruiters were bringing in dozens of people; I didn't do that," Oh added, saying she only brought three women to Epstein's Upper East Side home.

JFC


Fine you are Recruiter but you got bad marks on your performance evaluations.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eventual "suicide" victim says what?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...took a 17-year old shopping for a schoolgirl outfit..."

Isnt 17 legal in a lot of states?

Do we need to raise the age of adulthood to 28 or something?

How are 17 year olds being duped into sex cults?
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can be a victim AND guilty of abuse yourself. It's not even uncommon.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to be hell proving who was having consensual kinky sex with the whips and handcuffs and drugs and money and computers and schoolgirl outfits and who was being criminally abusive with the whips and handcuffs and drugs and money and computers and schoolgirl outfits.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Except she STILL has privilege under our current mess of a justice system.  She just has less than she had.
 
TuStultusEs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Isnt 17 legal in a lot of states?


Umm...
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Including us...
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
stinkynuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ever notice how all the people on Epstein's flight lists endorse Biden? Weird coinkidink if you ask me
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dothemath: "...took a 17-year old shopping for a schoolgirl outfit..."

Isnt 17 legal in a lot of states?

Do we need to raise the age of adulthood to 28 or something?

How are 17 year olds being duped into sex cults?


Because 17 year olds are farking morons when it comes to love?  They want to feel special so if you tell them they are, they believe you really easily.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Okay here's the game I want to play. We take all the Epstein co-conspirator and tie the up by their hands from the rafters, they give the names of everyone they know who was in cahoots with Epstein. We abduct all those people too and again tie them to the rafters. Now the person who names the most names wins, the rest get chopped up with an ax from the feet to the top, the moment someone lists more names than them, Luca Brasi style.

In absolute seriousness, we need an "abuse of wealth" anti pedophile bill, that would allow seizure of ALL wealth and assets that was found guilty of using their wealth to commit sexual act against minors. If a criminal uses a weapon, they are no longer allowed to own weapons, wealth is very much weapon.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TuStultusEs: dothemath: Isnt 17 legal in a lot of states?

Umm...


Thats funny, but youre kinda proving my point.

Modern society obviously does not think of 17-18 year olds as adults anymore. Which is odd because current teenagers have more access to information about sex and sex abuse than any other time in human history.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mindlock: dothemath: "...took a 17-year old shopping for a schoolgirl outfit..."

Isnt 17 legal in a lot of states?

Do we need to raise the age of adulthood to 28 or something?

How are 17 year olds being duped into sex cults?

Because 17 year olds are farking morons when it comes to love?  They want to feel special so if you tell them they are, they believe you really easily.


Good to know. I'm going to the mall and try that.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mindlock: They want to feel special so if you tell them they are, they believe you really easily.


I dont know any teenagers but I assumed they were all Barbara Stanwyck in "Double Indemnity" level hardcase cynics or asexual video game addicts.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I strongly suggest you all watch this, it is 6 months old but a lot of the questions he asks are on point even now:

(15 min long)
Eric Weinstein - On Meeting Jeffrey Epstein
Youtube 84zJ9ahJ-qU
 
phaseolus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Ever notice how all the people on Epstein's flight lists endorse Biden? Weird coinkidink if you ask me


Assuming for the time being that some truly awful people are endorsing the same person I cast my vote for -- so what?
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: "...took a 17-year old shopping for a schoolgirl outfit..."

Isnt 17 legal in a lot of states?

Do we need to raise the age of adulthood to 28 or something?

How are 17 year olds being duped into sex cults?


You appear to have an interesting dating life.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: You appear to have an interesting dating life.


I wish.

The kinkiest part of my love life is screen glare.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TuStultusEs: dothemath: Isnt 17 legal in a lot of states?

Umm...


Some of us have teenage sons, daughters, nieces, nephews, cousins, etc. who are impulsive morons and some of us need to know these things to keep them from going to jail over that precocious grade 10 student.
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Mindlock: dothemath: "...took a 17-year old shopping for a schoolgirl outfit..."

Isnt 17 legal in a lot of states?

Do we need to raise the age of adulthood to 28 or something?

How are 17 year olds being duped into sex cults?

Because 17 year olds are farking morons when it comes to love?  They want to feel special so if you tell them they are, they believe you really easily.

Good to know. I'm going to the mall and try that.


Definitely *NOT* Roy Moore's Fark handle...
 
untoldforce
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: TuStultusEs: dothemath: Isnt 17 legal in a lot of states?

Umm...

Thats funny, but youre kinda proving my point.

Modern society obviously does not think of 17-18 year olds as adults anymore. Which is odd because current teenagers have more access to information about sex and sex abuse than any other time in human history.


I knew someone like you. He knew a baffling amount about age of consent laws, just like you. He also argued that these young, impressionable girls are adults. Then we found out he was farking them.

This isn't the middle ages anymore. Civilized people realize that children should be protected from older adults who seek to use them. Children should be allowed to grow up and get romantic experience with people their own age. Perverts can wait until they are 18. Seriously, try making any argument where a productive relationship happens with an old guy and a 17 year old. It won't happen.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

untoldforce: He knew a baffling amount about age of consent laws, just like you.


I barely know anything about them except I think 17 is legal in some states.

untoldforce: Then we found out he was farking them.


I wish I was doing anything that scandalous.

untoldforce: Perverts can wait until they are 18.


Apparently not.

untoldforce: try making any argument where a productive relationship happens with an old guy and a 17 year old.


Try making an argument where I have a productive relationship with a woman of any age.

untoldforce: He also argued that these young, impressionable girls are adults.


I am actually saying the exact opposite.
 
dillengest
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: "...took a 17-year old shopping for a schoolgirl outfit..."

Isnt 17 legal in a lot of states?

Do we need to raise the age of adulthood to 28 or something?

How are 17 year olds being duped into sex cults?


Money.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dillengest: dothemath: "...took a 17-year old shopping for a schoolgirl outfit..."

Isnt 17 legal in a lot of states?

Do we need to raise the age of adulthood to 28 or something?

How are 17 year olds being duped into sex cults?

Money.


Having a job is a valuable part of adolescence.
 
fireclown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pretty much anything a 17 year old wears is, by definition, a schoolgirl outfit.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In a lot of places, 17 is the age of consent. It's kind of hard for me to get upset consenting adults doing legal stuff.

Probably lots of other horrible things they did that I would be outraged about... But not that.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Ever notice how all the people on Epstein's flight lists endorse Biden? Weird coinkidink if you ask me


I didn't know Trump endorsed Biden.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: In a lot of places, 17 is the age of consent. It's kind of hard for me to get upset consenting adults doing legal stuff.

Probably lots of other horrible things they did that I would be outraged about... But not that.


One of these things is not like the other.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

phaseolus: stinkynuts: Ever notice how all the people on Epstein's flight lists endorse Biden? Weird coinkidink if you ask me

Assuming for the time being that some truly awful people are endorsing the same person I cast my vote for -- so what?



Some people still don't understand that "Guilt by Association" is fallacious.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Ever notice how all the people on Epstein's flight lists endorse Biden? Weird coinkidink if you ask me


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sure
 
bthom37
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

johnphantom: I strongly suggest you all watch this, it is 6 months old but a lot of the questions he asks are on point even now:

(15 min long)
[YouTube video: Eric Weinstein - On Meeting Jeffrey Epstein]


Wheeeeee, one of the Whinging Weinsteins!

At least this isn't the one who claimed a pack of rabid Maoists beat him up in his classroom.

/Both of them cape for Nazis
 
bthom37
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Like, no one is surprised a lot of Fark "Age of Consent Experts" are in this thread, right?

/Yes, we know you want to fark teenagers and have lots of reasons it's "ok"
//It's still not ok, go back to your Libertarian Party meeting
 
bthom37
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Friend_Computer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think Kip Wingers' done doxxed himself in this thread....
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dothemath: WhoGAS: You appear to have an interesting dating life.

I wish.

The kinkiest part of my love life is screen glare.


I've not seen much of you but based on the responses to your comment, I really like your style.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: "...took a 17-year old shopping for a schoolgirl outfit..."

Isnt 17 legal in a lot of states?

Do we need to raise the age of adulthood to 28 or something?

How are 17 year olds being duped into sex cults?


Someone was trying to have it both ways.  Be in a jurisdiction where the age of consent is say 16 or 17, and have the barely legal person appear much younger.  Get the client to pay a premium for providing a "minor" and not face any real threat of jail if caught.  Bait and switch.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WhoGAS: dothemath: WhoGAS: You appear to have an interesting dating life.

I wish.

The kinkiest part of my love life is screen glare.

I've not seen much of you but based on the responses to your comment, I really like your style.


Style?

Ive apparently underestimated the appeal of "alcohol soaked dread".
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.