7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey, Greece.
371 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Oct 2020 at 10:21 AM (55 minutes ago)



rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It felt like things were hitting the ground like sacks of wet cement.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Poor basterds
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Turkey Greece makes the best gravy.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Turkish buildings and earthquakes, not a good mix.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just saw footage on Weather Channel of water in the streets if, I think it was Ismar, from a tsunami.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wow, sorry for Greece.

Turkey can Fark right off.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is somehow Greece's fault if you're Turkish.

If you're Greek, it's somehow Turkey's fault.

Of course, they will both still claim that wherever the geological fault actually is is an integral part of their fatherland.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
oh boy a thread about Turkey!  I hope 3/4 of the responses are references to TMBG. that never gets old.
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This thread is making me Hungary.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tomorrows Headline:
Turkey attacks Armenia in reprisal of earthquake aggression.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: oh boy a thread about Turkey!  I hope 3/4 of the responses are references to TMBG. that never gets old.


Better than a fish thread.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LurkLongAndProsper: This thread is making me Hungary.


For dessert:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
well that's sure to cause a fire.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Just saw footage on Weather Channel of water in the streets if, I think it was Ismar, from a tsunami.


Yup   https://twitter.com/Hidderkaran/stat​us​/1322162015213821953

A smaller wave hit Samos, Greece  https://twitter.com/atta_fare​id/status​/1322158146949926912
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: oh boy a thread about Turkey!  I hope 3/4 of the responses are references to TMBG. that never gets old.


Hope the original is a soothing balm for ya

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wcze7​E​GorOk
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, that's unfortunate.
 
birdistasty
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But what about Italy???
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
at least 120 were people injured the coastal province of Izmir.

The quake was so strong it knocked the dot off of İzmir.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: This is somehow Greece's fault if you're Turkish.

If you're Greek, it's somehow Turkey's fault.

Of course, they will both still claim that wherever the geological fault actually is is an integral part of their fatherland.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Aaaand...FIGHT!
 
serhatuyumez
‘’ 1 minute ago  
https://twitter.com/bpthaber/status/1​3​22159817604190208

https://mobile.twitter.com/fiyatinee/​s​tatus/1322151805585887232


https://twitter.com/politikaloji/stat​u​s/1322153262137659392?s=21

https://mobile.twitter.com/beril_d/st​a​tus/1322153169816850432?s=21

https://mobile.twitter.com/sondakikat​i​vi/status/1322148715793100800

https://streamable.com/ujnu1d

https://mobile.twitter.com/hasan1968/​s​tatus/1322146517399048192
 
