Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My daughter's college didn't cut tuition, it's still full price.
/Thank goodness she's smart and got a scholarship for most of it!!!
 
Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where does all the money go? Professors aren't rich.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scholarship won't matter. If she's internalized this message you've already destroyed her life.

That being said.

Our society is over educated and people dropping out or not going are making great decisions.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet. Now I can finally afford University of Phoenix or maybe even SNHU.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

See those fancy sports departments and gaudy administration buildings? Those things ain't cheap.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the first year of college should be free, but not required, and you get so many years to use it.  After that, depending on how well you do, you can either get another year free, get a discount on a second year, or get free trade school training that you can also take as an alternative to the first year.  

The main reason college is great is because all the immature kids don't go that first year, which makes it possible for everyone else to learn.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coaches and Athletic Directors are the highest paid people in some states.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ya know, the wife and I were just discussing this.  She got a scholarship, worked work-study 15 hrs a week, and worked in a factory all summer to put herself through UMass in the 70s.

Not a chance of this happening today. Why the heck not?
It's a public university, for f*ck's sake. It's supposed to be open to anyone in the state who can qualify (and, back in the day, the bar was pretty low...I got in and my HS grades were mostly pity Cs and Ds...

We need to get back to providing quality public education. To everyone, especially in the poorer and minority areas. The smarter we are, the less chance of someone like Trump being elected to run the country...or so one would hope.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There are four coaches on that list still at the same school.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I was off a bit, looks like it's seven.  But still, that's a whole lotta buy out dollars and still paying coaches salaries while paying for new coaches.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the amount of staff and other resources behind the scenes of a typical college would stun most.  In the face of a pandemic, we are starting to see the true 'added value' those resources were.

faculty are a large part.  Explore the state data for Georgia, you can lookup every employee in over 20 state institutions, including known names like UGA, Georgia Tech.  Yet even at regional colleges there is still a lot of extra for what occurs outside the cafeteria, it largely goes under "Student Experience"

academic: faculty, tutoring centers, tutors, grad students

well-being: student advisors (courses), student counselors (mental health), student health center and its staff

entertainment: student activities director, student life coordinators, greek systems, student engagement outreach, social justice directors, intramurals director, student affairs department

this is still leaving out dorm management, food management, grounds, building, IT, maintenance, janitorial...

The most efficient model is a hotel with teachers and students living in room and using convention halls as classrooms.

I think we are seeing how valuable is student life/campus life when there is no one on campus.  Educational institutions may be starting to be judged on how well they can deliver educational assets in the new environment.  Where investment in quality of instruction out-weighs a lazy-river shaped in the letters LSU.

/works in education
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: I think the first year of college should be free, but not required, and you get so many years to use it.  After that, depending on how well you do, you can either get another year free, get a discount on a second year, or get free trade school training that you can also take as an alternative to the first year.  

The main reason college is great is because all the immature kids don't go that first year, which makes it possible for everyone else to learn.


You want to make it even harder on stupid people? They need schooling the most, not the smart people, give them the free school.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

need to multiply those averages to see how much of the overall budget those categories account for.  While the head coach gets paid way too much IMO, there are not that many of them in the overall system.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You're paying for the array of coeds to bang.  That's why this remote learning is bullshiat.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do the football programs make more than they cost?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I think the first year of college should be free, but not required, and you get so many years to use it.  After that, depending on how well you do, you can either get another year free, get a discount on a second year, or get free trade school training that you can also take as an alternative to the first year.  

The main reason college is great is because all the immature kids don't go that first year, which makes it possible for everyone else to learn.


GA has that with the HOPE scholarships with varying success.  I'd like to see an option to delay, but I don't think it would have great effect without some other interventions.

There are a noticeable number of students who enroll each fall after they just graduated high school who have no business enrolling.  They are just not ready in so many regards.  Yet, it has been three months since they graduated HS and it is time to either go to school or get a job.

So they try the college thing out to see how it goes since it sounds easier than working. How hard can college be anyways?  they breezed thru putting in minimal effort and still graduated.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

America is dumb.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Still don't know why I did 4 years and got my business degree. It opened up terrible doors to boring jobs.

Much more fun working in construction and the trades.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
fark college as it stands in the U.S. right now.

The old "a college degree is how you get a good job" lie is just that, a lie.

The debt is not worth it. The debt will cripple your finances for life, and the people in charge don't have the balls to come to bat for you.

Practice networking. Consider trade schools. Consider starting a business. Consider crowd-funding a product, or something. Take an honest stock of your skills and interests, do the research, run the figures, and find out how you'd like to make a living now.

Because college in the United States (as it is now) is paying $40,000+ for a slightly better shot at a minimum wage job than other people applying for the minimum wage job.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If they can cut tuition and still turn a profit, they must not need as much federal funding during the times they don't cut tuition.
 
Snort
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

1 coach.  But how many deans?  Administrative bloat on US campuses is a real problem.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Y'all should come up to Canada. My whole degree cost about as much as a Chevy Bolt, and a lot of it was paid by scholarships and summer work (places hire summer uni students on low-for-adults-but-high-for-students hourly wage as a cheap tryout for future hiring).

Still a wad of change, took five years to pay off, but like many things, I look southward and weep.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Still don't know why I did 4 years and got my business degree. It opened up terrible doors to boring jobs.

Much more fun working in construction and the trades.


My business degree gave me a leg up on all the other nerds in IT, where I eventually ended up (after a quick stop in community college).

If nothing else it taught me how to manage my own investments and not let anyone else take a cut of them :P
 
GodComplex
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The guy who wrote "Bullpoop Jobs" did a lecture on that. Like other businesses, schools created jobs to create jobs. He speaks about getting an assistant/secretary and asked why each professor needed an assistant when they didn't have one 20 years prior?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ya know, the wife and I were just discussing this.  She got a scholarship, worked work-study 15 hrs a week, and worked in a factory all summer to put herself through UMass in the 70s.

Not a chance of this happening today. Why the heck not?
It's a public university, for f*ck's sake. It's supposed to be open to anyone in the state who can qualify (and, back in the day, the bar was pretty low...I got in and my HS grades were mostly pity Cs and Ds...

We need to get back to providing quality public education. To everyone, especially in the poorer and minority areas. The smarter we are, the less chance of someone like Trump being elected to run the country...or so one would hope.


George Carlin, not in their interest, buttons and levers, etc.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

You realize Warren got paid 6 figures to teach one course, on semester. Are you sure about that statement.

Plus the football and basketball coaches also make 6-7 figures!
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Sweet. Now I can finally afford University of Phoenix or maybe even SNHU.


I hear trump U is accepting new su-students.
 
Riche
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I think the first year of college should be free, but not required, and you get so many years to use it.  After that, depending on how well you do, you can either get another year free, get a discount on a second year, or get free trade school training that you can also take as an alternative to the first year.  

The main reason college is great is because all the immature kids don't go that first year, which makes it possible for everyone else to learn.


Yeah, I remember teaching middle and high school, and wondering how a college professor would deal with the disruptive students that were constantly frustrating my efforts to teach. There never were any disruptive students in any college class I attended while earning my B.S. Some discussions got a little heated, and a few struggling students may have slowed things down a little with incessant questions, but all in all no big deal.

Of course, the few high school senior classes I got to teach were a dream. All the assholes dropped out or had been expelled by then, I suppose. It was so wonderful to be able to focus on the material and helping students understand instead of focusing on shutting up Johnny and his (admittedly talented) fart sounds.

----------------

I say free vocational training for everybody, and free (state) college for anyone who graduates high school (or GED) and gets above a set threshold on ACT/SAT/Some newer and better test.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

That depends if the contracts expired before they left if they did then no buyouts or payouts.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Some head coaches are the highest paid people in the public sector in the state.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

If you have a hand and the internet you will survive.
 
Riche
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm so very glad I graduated college back in '93 before costs began their insane spiral upwards. Even back then there were some worries that was where the trend was heading. I had my student loans paid off in less than five years, and the payments fit easily into my early post college budget.

There were no smartphones to be distracted by back then, either. Just programmable calculators you could enter some complex equations in ahead of time to streamline getting stuff done.

And no, that wasn't cheating. You have to understand a concept pretty well to be able to write a program that does it.
 
Riche
‘’ less than a minute ago  

It's my understanding that most athletic programs bring in FARmore money to the university than they cost.
 
