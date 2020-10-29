 Skip to content
(Politico)   Gig companies break $200M barrier in California ballot fight. And you thought the gig economy wasn't working for anyone   (politico.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
American labor rights will always be under attack.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They can't pay for employees have minimum wage, they have never made a profit, but can spend 200 million on getting people to agree to create a slave class?

fark them
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

edmo: American labor rights will always be under attack.


The solution to this problem is to have CA seceed and stop being America.  Then it can do whatever it wants, and crush the overmasters.  Then we can become a borg paradise.  It will be glorious.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Job Creators" must be protected at all costs.
Their wealth is most important.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So these companies that make their money by ripping off their workers have a LOT of money they found somewhere to spend on trying to stop this law. That in itself sounds like a pretty good reason to pass it.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: edmo: American labor rights will always be under attack.

The solution to this problem is to have CAred states seceedsecede again and stop being America.  Then it can do whatever it wants, and crush the overmasters.  Then wethey can become a borg paradise.  It will be glorious.


Fixed
 
moeburn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
AmbassadorBooze:

The solution to this problem is to have CA seceed and stop being America.

Alaska can come too.

THE EIND.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dkulprit: They can't pay for employees have minimum wage, they have never made a profit, but can spend 200 million on getting people to agree to create a slave class?

fark them


No corporation wants to turn a profit these days. If you're profitable you have to pay taxes. Much better to spend any surplus income on stock buybacks or other schemes to drive up your stock prices.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Begoggle: AmbassadorBooze: edmo: American labor rights will always be under attack.

The solution to this problem is to have CAred states seceedsecede again and stop being America.  Then it can do whatever it wants, and crush the overmasters.  Then wethey can become a borg paradise.  It will be glorious.

Fixed


The Borg are a perfect democrocy, with every unit getting one vote in every action (The monarchy style retcon doesn't count).  You think the deplorables want to be a perfect workers democracy?  Where race and gender don't matter?

IF the red states are a borg society, they will be a weak monarachical society like in voyager.  That can constatntly be destroyed by a single federation ship.  That obeys a singular overmaster.  Obviously the Trump.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That $200M is supporting struggling media companies who need advertising income.
 
Gig103
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
$200,000,000 @ $15/hr = 13,333,333 hours of labor they could have paid out instead. If you consider a driver might make $7/hr (I have no idea) then it's 25,000,000 additional labor hours to reach min-wage.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JesseL: dkulprit: They can't pay for employees have minimum wage, they have never made a profit, but can spend 200 million on getting people to agree to create a slave class?

fark them

No corporation wants to turn a profit these days. If you're profitable you have to pay taxes. Much better to spend any surplus income on stock buybacks or other schemes to drive up your stock prices.


And, in CA, land speculating. That's why the rural population is always so poor.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I voted against their proposal. Fark them. Let them pay the people as employees.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

edmo: American labor rights will always be under attack.


Not if we dropped the bullshiat around burning coal to allow competitive pricing in the US to compete globally. I know crazy talk. Let's let the other countries handle the pollution and labor abuse.

I know, we don't want more CO2 for plants to grow in the deserts. CO2 bad.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Begoggle: "Job Creators" must be protected at all costs.
Their wealth is most important.


At a moment's notice and we can end abortions and replace you.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
img.fark.net
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Predatory pricing is not a business model.

Uber will be the biggest bubble of the decade when it crashes and burns.  Not a matter of if but when.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Begoggle: AmbassadorBooze: edmo: American labor rights will always be under attack.

The solution to this problem is to have CAred states seceedsecede again and stop being America.  Then it can do whatever it wants, and crush the overmasters.  Then wethey can become a borg paradise.  It will be glorious.

Fixed

The Borg are a perfect democrocy, with every unit getting one vote in every action (The monarchy style retcon doesn't count).  You think the deplorables want to be a perfect workers democracy?  Where race and gender don't matter?

IF the red states are a borg society, they will be a weak monarachical society like in voyager.  That can constatntly be destroyed by a single federation ship.  That obeys a singular overmaster.  Obviously the Trump.


Yeah The Cheeto in chief is hated because of ignoring lobbyists. Why does The Supreme orange hair hate our precious lobbyists?
 
xkenny13
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you read the text of the law, you'll find that if the prop is passed (presumably with 50%+ majority), to amend or rescind it in the future will require a 7/8ths majority of the California Legislature.  Uber, Lyft and Doordash just might be in this for themselves, and not their employees.

Text of the law - Page 8, Article 9, Section 7465 (a):

https://vig.cdn.sos.ca.gov/2020/gener​a​l/pdf/topl-prop22.pdf
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Never turned a profit. So 200 megabucks of VC money flushed.

I'm OK with that. Nice job 'redistributing the wealth' guys.
 
xalres
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
$200 million to convince us they can't afford to compensate their workers fairly...yeaaaaaaaaaaaah.
 
