 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Home invader sues homeowner for emotional distress over being shot. Difficulty: after murdering homeowner's girlfriend and getting away with it   (cbsnews.com) divider line
88
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

1830 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 30 Oct 2020 at 10:35 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



88 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Perhaps, the officers should have served the warrant during the daylight and by announcing themselves by knocking on the door like normal people instead of kicking in the door in the middle of the night and murdering a lady....
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Rot in Hell, pig cop.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Be a shame if anything happened to him.

No, it wouldn't
 
Serious Black
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Only in America can a murderer claim to be the victim and have society largely accept their claim of victimhood as valid.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That kid has moxie!
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Walkers brass balls ought to be shoved down his throat.
 
stevenboof [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Might as well add "wrongful death" to that suit.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Lesson learned people: work on your target practice
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cry me a river and drown in it, oinko.
 
Abacus9
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
F*ck this pig.
 
OMFG Help Us
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How many AV rated lawyers do you suppose are happily lined up to do pro-bono work for Kenneth Walker?
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That would never work!

*checks article*

Oh, it's a cop.  That will probably work.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Disgusting. Just disgusting.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: That kid has moxie!


Chutzpah, even,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
soupafi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maybe you shouldn't have murdered someone officer. Then you wouldn't be so stressed.
 
LavenderWolf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
All cops are bad because some cops are bad and the ones that "aren't" do absolutely nothing about it.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is this farking for real?

Is this asshole serious right now?
 
Dryad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I cannot even think of a way to respond to this that would not be somehow advocating for the murder of a police officer.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
fark this cop.  fark his department.  And fark every member of any union of which he is a member.
 
Sophont [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Defund the Police.
Jesus fark.
They're guaranteeing that the only way this guy sees justice is with a bullet.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is SOP, as an old litigator once told me, cops love to sue for whatever they can get. They see everything as a potential big pay day.  I was worried about getting sued because a cop car hit me when I was making a left hand turn.  I was in his lane, but if he wasn't going about a 100 in a 35, there would not have been an accident.  Funnily enough, they found some witnesses, who must have been invisible because I did not see them, to explain that it was all my fault.  Luckily, I'm not worth suing so he just too the insurance money and farked off.    This cop sounds like he needs a brick to the back of his head, to help recalibrate his moral and ethical compass.

He is going after the owner of the apartments and the insurance company.  farking piece of murderous trash.
 
Bazolar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wow, what a trump.
 
Astorix
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pig.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

phrawgh: dothemath: That kid has moxie!

Chutzpah, even,

Fark user imageView Full Size


The sheer, unadulterated, blinding whiteness of this move is making my heart try to fark my brain.
 
holyflurkingschnitt [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Racist cop does what?

/reason 1googleplex why I'm not fond of my own race
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So that would mean the boyfriend gets to do discovery on the murdering scumbag pig, right?
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
fta: ""Walker's conduct in shooting Mattingly is outrageous, intolerable, and offends all accepted standards of decency and morality"

No.

Breanna Taylor's shooting was outrageous, intolerable and offended all accepted standards of decency and morality.

Same with this lawsuit.

This is the cops continuing to terrorize their victim out and it needs to stop.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So let me get this straight....you bust into this person's house in the middle of the night and murder their girlfriend and you're going to try and sue the guy for creating a hostile work environment?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Officer, perhaps you should think about finding another line of work, one that is more suited to your pansy ass. I hear the petting zoo is hiring.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sophont: Fart_Machine: Abacus9: Dimensio: iheartscotch: Perhaps, the officers should have served the warrant during the daylight and by announcing themselves by knocking on the door like normal people instead of kicking in the door in the middle of the night and murdering a lady....

And give Breonna and her druggie boyfriend warning to dispose of all of the drugs that were not in the house?

And f*ck you, too.

You need to adjust the sarcasm detector.

It is impossible to tell.
Im-farking-possible.
There's Republican shiatheads guffawing that those liberals are getting their comeuppance for giving home intruders any rights at all.


It's really not if you actually read what was posted.

I think you may have skipped over the "all the drugs NOT in the house" part.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He wants justice?  Break into his house and kill his spouse
 
boroboy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sophont: Fart_Machine: Abacus9: Dimensio: iheartscotch: ...
And f*ck you, too.

You need to adjust the sarcasm detector.

It is impossible to tell.
Im-farking-possible.
There's Republican shiatheads guffawing that those liberals are getting their comeuppance for giving home intruders any rights at all.

to dispose of all of the drugs that were not in the house?


Yeah, but reading comprehension is supposed to be what sets us apart from the Trumpians.
 
Sophont [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: So let me get this straight....you bust into this person's house in the middle of the night and murder their girlfriend and you're going to try and sue the guy for creating a hostile work environment?

[Fark user image 384x207] [View Full Size image _x_]

Officer, perhaps you should think about finding another line of work, one that is more suited to your pansy ass. I hear the petting zoo is hiring.


He can clean the prison showers ever Friday and then go back to his cell. That's the only job he's qualified for.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OMFG Help Us: How many AV rated lawyers do you suppose are happily lined up to do pro-bono work for Kenneth Walker?


Quite a few I imagine.  Good publicity and not a bad case for the defendants.  One of the key issues would be where they will try the case if this goes to trial.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, fark this guy. I saw him whining on one of the morning shows today.

If the people in the house were white, the cops would still be whining, but most of America would agree with the homeowners instead of the cops and the NRA would probably be trying to get them to make some sort of pro-gun statement about government thugs and overreach and whatnot.

But the people in the house were not white, so they get racism as their reward for being Americans.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wow!  That takes some serious farking balls to even suggest.  And, this asshole actually filled out the paperwork.
 
TabASlotB [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This timeline. I mean...just...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Do drug dealers show up for civil court and pay their civil judgements?

Crack's gone up, man.  I gotta pay this cop for emotional distress!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Actually. Police unions should sue their respective cities. It's the city that lets them murder people. And, all that free murder can't be good on their minds.
Thus each killer has a million bucks and can leave public service.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
WTF.

Do the police typically sue their arrestees for emotional distress?
Why isn't this guy also suing the city for farking up the warrant?
 
mshefler
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If cops have qualified immunity and we can't sue them when they break the law, then we should have qualified immunity and they can't sue us when we use our constitutional rights to defend ourselves
 
padraig
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Only in America can a murderer claim to be the victim and have society largely accept their claim of victimhood as valid.


No. Only cops can do that. If you are not cop, you are little people.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I try to offer some snide, cynical snark and somehow it ends up derailing the discussion.

I am really considering beginning my election day drinking binge a few days early.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you own a gun to defend your home you need a second one to put into the hand of the intruder you just shot dead.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Do drug dealers show up for civil court and pay their civil judgements?

Crack's gone up, man.  I gotta pay this cop for emotional distress!


I think all junkies should sure dope dealers.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They always say if you shoot someone breaking into your house you should be damn sure you kill them. It seems this is true of police home invasions as well.

/people will take note
 
Sophont [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Sophont: Fart_Machine: Abacus9: Dimensio: iheartscotch: Perhaps, the officers should have served the warrant during the daylight and by announcing themselves by knocking on the door like normal people instead of kicking in the door in the middle of the night and murdering a lady....

And give Breonna and her druggie boyfriend warning to dispose of all of the drugs that were not in the house?

And f*ck you, too.

You need to adjust the sarcasm detector.

It is impossible to tell.
Im-farking-possible.
There's Republican shiatheads guffawing that those liberals are getting their comeuppance for giving home intruders any rights at all.

It's really not if you actually read what was posted.

I think you may have skipped over the "all the drugs NOT in the house" part.


And it is impossible to tell if they were being sarcastic about their actually being nothing in the house, or sarcastically implying that there's no way black people don't have drugs in their house.

That's where we are.

Maybe you don't have any Republicans in your family, but good Christ since Trump got elected they'll love to give you the hot take on black people that sounds exactly like that, and we're all in a fever pitch for the coming election.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: WTF.

Do the police typically sue their arrestees for emotional distress?
Why isn't this guy also suing the city for farking up the warrant?


Maybe, if they sued more, they shot less?
Let's try it out.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Be a shame if anything happened to him.

No, it wouldn't


Be a shame if he ended up poor, homeless, starving, and begging for change on a street for the next 30 years.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: If you own a gun to defend your home you need a second one to put into the hand of the intruder you just shot dead.


Do you?
 
Displayed 50 of 88 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.