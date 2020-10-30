 Skip to content
(San Francisco Chronicle)   Unlucky Bay Area resident catches influCOVID   (sfchronicle.com) divider line
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's OK, they're both just like the flu.
 
EricBobo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That sucks. I also have a coworker who has both Covid and the flu, and I will still pray for both of them.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh, dang. I was kind of hoping it was a Bay Area influencer who caught Covid.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Damn. I started getting the flu shot after I had flu and bronchitis at the same time one year. I was afraid to go to sleep because I was sure I was going to drown in my own lung goop.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Looks like I picked a good day to stop liking doorknobs.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Snarfangel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's what's referred to as a "California Roll" in medical circles.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's like the Bud Light Grooler...

foodchannel.comView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cool. This is like having a baby. And an other one pops out.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Timely reminder, I was going to wait for the end of October to go get my flu shot, guess I need to call the local CVS and see if they have it available.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow.  This will throw a wrench into our local hicks screaming "it's just the flu".  Maybe even their peabrains can understand this is bad.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Snarfangel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What kind of dumb shiat to do you have to do to get coronavirus and flu at the same time given the circumstances we live in
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
1) Solano county isn't in the Bay Area.
2) It's the only county in the surrounding area where cases are rising so, not surprised.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lifeless
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GaperKiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

