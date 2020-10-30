 Skip to content
(AP News)   Did you hear the news story about the New Zealander who overdosed on illegal marijuana and committed legal euthanasia? Neither did I   (apnews.com) divider line
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overwhelming chose to legalize euthanasia but not pot.  Can anyone explain?  It seems that euthanasia is much farther down on the liberal sliding scale.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Overwhelming chose to legalize euthanasia but not pot.  Can anyone explain?


Voters clicked the wrong column when asked "would you like to get stoned?"
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

damageddude: LordBeavis: Overwhelming chose to legalize euthanasia but not pot.  Can anyone explain?

Voters clicked the wrong column when asked "would you like to get stoned?"


I'm going to go to hell for laughing at that.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Overwhelming chose to legalize euthanasia but not pot.  Can anyone explain?  It seems that euthanasia is much farther down on the liberal sliding scale.


Kinda threw me for a loop too. Here in the states, dope was legalized in many places already and as far as I know the youth in asia is only kosher in ... Washington?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Subtonic: LordBeavis: Overwhelming chose to legalize euthanasia but not pot.  Can anyone explain?  It seems that euthanasia is much farther down on the liberal sliding scale.

Kinda threw me for a loop too. Here in the states, dope was legalized in many places already and as far as I know the youth in asia is only kosher in ... Washington?


Apparently, the social stigma is still kind of strong (but barely).

The fact it was so close means its going to be legalized eventually.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Overwhelming chose to legalize euthanasia but not pot.  Can anyone explain?  It seems that euthanasia is much farther down on the liberal sliding scale.


Yes.  More people were for one topic than not for it.  It is literally democracy in action.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Becky?
 
ezerezerezer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's bc of the old folks, people
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Becky?


I'm pretty sure that's Taylor Swift.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Subtonic: LordBeavis: Overwhelming chose to legalize euthanasia but not pot.  Can anyone explain?  It seems that euthanasia is much farther down on the liberal sliding scale.

Kinda threw me for a loop too. Here in the states, dope was legalized in many places already and as far as I know the youth in asia is only kosher in ... Washington?


Colorado, as well.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
South Dakota has two marijuana issues on the ballot. It's polling like it will pass. But Governor Happy Pants and the Republican dominated legislature will undoubtedly do an end run around the whole thing for years with counter legislation, lawsuits, the usual...

So, maybe in New Zealand, they see this shiat coming and figure, "I'll just kill myself now."
 
whidbey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So much for NZ being this liberal paradise that kicks the US's ass.

Marijuana prohibition is just about the stupidest concept out there, and we have Republicans in our country.
 
