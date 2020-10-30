 Skip to content
(ABC 27)   This man spends every morning spreading positivity where he lives, because we really could use positivity in these times   (abc27.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As long as it's not Covid positivity...
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh, thought this was going to be another 'defiant COVID-Superspreader' story.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bet he gets flipped off a lot.

/not positive
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm a big fan of this guy:

https://twitter.com/GurdeepPandher
 
Dimensio
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: [Fark user image 225x224]


Why do so many variants on that misquote the line?

The line in the episode was "I'm not just sure. I'm HIV Positive."
 
wdnick
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dude's name checks out.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He's gonna get shot. Misery loves miserable company.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: As long as it's not Covid positivity...


thatsthejoke
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Isn't it ionic.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Doesn't he know it's 2020?  He could bring down the wrath of the universe acting like that!  Is he trying to get us all killed?
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hey, we're not allowed to have any positive stories in here. It's apocalypse time!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's nice. I'm glad people are getting some pleasure out of seeing him out there.

He ought to wear a mask and avoid shaking hands, though.
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This guy is polar opposite of "that guy."
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
