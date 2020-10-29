 Skip to content
(KBTX College Station)   Bom-ba-ba-bom, ba-bom-ba-ba-bom, ba-ba-bom-ba-ba-bom, Da-dang-da-da-dang, da-dingy-dong-ding, Boo Moon   (kbtx.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat headline?
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one of the stranger (and more pleasant) earworms I got from a headline. Thanks subs *golf clap*
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh neat
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't know what you're referencing, so I'll just assume you mean Sonata Arctica's "Blue Moon".
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Don't know what you're referencing, so I'll just assume you mean Sonata Arctica's "Blue Moon".


The Insanity Test
Youtube 3VXEDUVkbt8
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For the clueless.

kittyhas1000legs: Don't know what you're referencing, so I'll just assume you mean Sonata Arctica's "Blue Moon".


^ They don't even have a song by that title.

Blue Moon-The Marcels-1961
Youtube 7giOrKYIwpQ
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Subby, it's: Bom ba ba bom, ba bom ba bom bom (etc and such like).

So very old.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: kittyhas1000legs: Don't know what you're referencing, so I'll just assume you mean Sonata Arctica's "Blue Moon".

[YouTube video: The Insanity Test]


Da fuq was that annoying noise?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Here's the original from 1935, before Doo Wop so it doesn't have the same beginning.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5TZXn​d​OJmL4
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Here's the original from 1935, before Doo Wop so it doesn't have the same beginning.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5TZXnd​OJmL4


That's the one my parents played a lot
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

