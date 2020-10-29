 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Supporters of a new Maryland Monorail promise that it will bring ... wait a minute, hold on, gotta spin the wheel here ... $4 BILLION in extra revenue to the state. Song and dance routine to follow   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/oblig
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
how about finishing the purple line first before thinking of other projects to abandoned during construction
 
Summoner101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [i.pinimg.com image 570x833]
/oblig


I hear those things are awfully loud
 
jedimk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Summoner101: OdradekRex: [i.pinimg.com image 570x833]
/oblig

I hear those things are awfully loud


It glides softly like a cloud.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The mule spun that wheel, didn't it?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jedimk: Summoner101: OdradekRex: [i.pinimg.com image 570x833]
/oblig

I hear those things are awfully loud

It glides softly like a cloud.


Were you sent here by the devil?
 
