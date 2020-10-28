 Skip to content
(NYPost)   هل كان هذا خطأ؟ هل يجب أن لا أفعل ذلك?
posted to Main » on 30 Oct 2020 at 8:41 AM



btch_cakes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FU NY Post
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should just stab and behead his critics.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ug, I clicked before I realized it was the NYPost, but stopped when I realized it was like reading a book report done by a child that obviously can't read.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
honk [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Don't use that language with me, sir. I won't put up with it.
 
bthom37
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

btch_cakes: FU NY Post


Seeing a lot of NY Post links here these days.  I'm guessing traffic on the Fox News links is down, so admins are looking for a more "dignified" RWNJ site.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
rogue regime ?

It's rich and thick to say that while Trump is sitting in the White House.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Racial tension Bait is what the NYP should change the name to.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bthom37: btch_cakes: FU NY Post

Seeing a lot of NY Post links here these days.  I'm guessing traffic on the Fox News links is down, so admins are looking for a more "dignified" RWNJ site.


I suspect there is an other thing driving what gets posted
 
hi13760
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Islam, such a wonderful and peaceful religion.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

theteacher: Racial tension Bait is what the NYP should change the name to.


How is pointing out that the Iranian regime hates Jews "bait"?

It's literally an uncontroversial truth. They don't deny it.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Dont you dare draw a picture of Muhammad but BTW while I have your attention the Holocause never happened"
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
IMO Arabic\Persian has the best looking written language. Too bad is sounds like the speaker is gargling with gravel.
 
buntz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hi13760: Islam, such a wonderful and peaceful religion.


Almost as peaceful as American conservative Christianity.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Ug, I clicked before I realized it was the NYPost, but stopped when I realized it was like reading a book report done by a child that obviously can't read.


Mariachi And The New York Post
Youtube VXi0d3xuuXw
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hi13760: Islam, such a wonderful and peaceful religion.


Most religions are. And, then humans get hold of it and it's down hill from there.
The Inquisitions start.
Then the holy wars.
Then the people worse.
Then the Reformation.
And then the ethnic cleansing.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: hi13760: Islam, such a wonderful and peaceful religion.

Most religions are. And, then humans get hold of it and it's down hill from there.
The Inquisitions start.
Then the holy wars.
Then the people worse.
Then the Reformation.
And then the ethnic cleansing.


The pope wars.*****
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hi13760: Islam, such a wonderful and peaceful religion.


Most of them are peaceful. It's the fundamentalists that ruin it for everyone.

Good thing we don't have any Christian fundamentalists spreading hateful lies.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Average story bro:

One of my best friends is originally from Iran, and he's Jewish...and it's fortunate he got out of there when he was 17.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

btch_cakes: FU NY Post


Hunter, izzat u?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

btch_cakes: FU NY Post


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Average story bro:

One of my best friends is originally from Iran, and he's Jewish...and it's fortunate he got out of there when he was 17.


I've had a couple of students like that. One cried in my office once over how much culture was lost and parts of his family he would never see again.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
New York Post, so downvoted.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: New York Post, so downvoted.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
hi13760
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: hi13760: Islam, such a wonderful and peaceful religion.

Most of them are peaceful. It's the fundamentalists that ruin it for everyone.

Good thing we don't have any Christian fundamentalists spreading hateful lies.


Christianity is far better religion then Islam because you don't have to worry about being beheaded. Just make sure your little boy wears a Chasity belt to choir practice.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: New York Post, so downvoted.


George Soros paid me to upvote it four times.
 
gggoddammitt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Na'am
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Holocaust actually happened.

What an idiotic thing to question.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hi13760: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: hi13760: Islam, such a wonderful and peaceful religion.

Most of them are peaceful. It's the fundamentalists that ruin it for everyone.

Good thing we don't have any Christian fundamentalists spreading hateful lies.

Christianity is far better religion then Islam because you don't have to worry about being beheaded. Just make sure your little boy wears a Chasity belt to choir practice.


Inquisition much
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.