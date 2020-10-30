 Skip to content
"Irregardless" is officially a word. Ironic tag just to fan the flames at right
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Irregardless is a perfectly cromulent word.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Suck it, word nerds!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Irregardless" is officially a word. Ironic tag just to fan the flames at right

Inflammable fanning of flames.


Inflammable fanning of flames.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Anything's a word if you're brave enough.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid:


Dammit! Got to it before I did!

/Turning the lights off
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Inconceivable!
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I say it's not a word, irregardless of what the dictionary says.
 
fark account name
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
irregardless(adverb); definition of irregardless: REGARDLESS

APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
frinkiac.com
 
ENS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is the hill I will die on. Irregardless makes me as stabby as the abuse of "literally."
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nope. Just nope.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And "ain't" is also probably in the dictionary. It doesn't make it a "real" word, either.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Of course it's a word. It's a vital part of my vocabulary when I need to code-switch to "moron".
 
MycroftHolmes [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ENS: This is the hill I will die on. Irregardless makes me as stabby as the abuse of "literally."


There is no word in the English language that means what 'literally' used to mean.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Subby defenatelymissed the chance at abusing inflammable in the headline.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We're greenlighting this irregardless that's its a dupe?

/prev thread featured Jamie Lee Curtis
 
Biledriver
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Eww!"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
English is defined by usage which makes it as stable and consistent as any other democracy.
 
sleze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
vikingfan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ENS: This is the hill I will die on. Irregardless makes me as stabby as the abuse of "literally."


At the end of the day, it's nether here nor there.
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My only issue is with the word "indescribable".  Seems like it's always being used as a descriptive term.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ENS: This is the hill I will die on. Irregardless makes me as stabby as the abuse of "literally."


Yeah, but for all intensive purposes you still understand what they're trying to say.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ENS: This is the hill I will die on. Irregardless makes me as stabby as the abuse of "literally."


What about the shedding of the Oxford Comma, or the now-standard usage of a possessive apostrophe to denote a plural, and the way that texting has made period's angry? :P
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think irregardless exists because people are thinking that it's like irrespective.
 
hagopiar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Old news - this happened years ago - deserves Vintage tag
 
bronskrat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In the future, I will correct people using "regardless" with "I think you mean 'irregardless'" and watch the disaster unfold.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So what is the definition?  "An alternate or slang version of 'regardless'"?  Because that is the way it's always used.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Paul Hackett: My only issue is with the word "indescribable".  Seems like it's always being used as a descriptive term.


Newscaster: "...unspeakable horror." Followed by 5 minutes of speaking about it in full detail.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

amb: I think irregardless exists because people are thinking that it's like irrespective.


I think most language mutations start off as something that illiterate people say incorrectly, and then over time gains acceptance (memetically).
 
KingAwesome
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

vikingfan: ENS: This is the hill I will die on. Irregardless makes me as stabby as the abuse of "literally."

At the end of the day, it's nether here nor there.


Hear nor Their

/pet peave
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
For all intensive purposes, I really could care less that this is a repeat from 4 days ago.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: For all intensive purposes, I really could care less that this is a repeat from 4 days ago.


You'd think a mod definately would of known that.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fireproof: I say it's not a word, irregardless of what the dictionary says.


Teacher detected
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: And "ain't" is also probably in the dictionary. It doesn't make it a "real" word, either.


Teacher detected
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I actually try to use 'misunderestimated' as often as I can get away with it.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: ENS: This is the hill I will die on. Irregardless makes me as stabby as the abuse of "literally."

What about the shedding of the Oxford Comma, or the now-standard usage of a possessive apostrophe to denote a plural, and the way that texting has made period's angry? :P


Angry.
?
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: ENS: This is the hill I will die on. Irregardless makes me as stabby as the abuse of "literally."

What about the shedding of the Oxford Comma, or the now-standard usage of a possessive apostrophe to denote a plural, and the way that texting has made period's angry? :P


Angry period, they're the worst.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ENS: This is the hill I will die on. Irregardless makes me as stabby as the abuse of "literally."


There's a story of a student whose teacher corrected him when he said "he literally died" after something happened, saying he really meant "figuratively". Student says something like "no, I literally died. Paramedics revived me. But you are figuratively an asshole for questioning it." Google is failing me.
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: Kriggerel: ENS: This is the hill I will die on. Irregardless makes me as stabby as the abuse of "literally."

What about the shedding of the Oxford Comma, or the now-standard usage of a possessive apostrophe to denote a plural, and the way that texting has made period's angry? :P

Angry period, they're the worst.


Meh, usually it's the weepy part that leads to the angry time. Tearing up over Bored Panda stories is so damn annoying.

But, you know, I get over it.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sleze: [media1.giphy.com image 207x200]


Damn you.

Guess I'll go with

MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Kriggerel
‘’ less than a minute ago  

eclecticman666: Kriggerel: ENS: This is the hill I will die on. Irregardless makes me as stabby as the abuse of "literally."

What about the shedding of the Oxford Comma, or the now-standard usage of a possessive apostrophe to denote a plural, and the way that texting has made period's angry? :P

Angry period, they're the worst.


If you play Diablo 3, angry periods are one of Adria's boss-battle attacks. :P
 
