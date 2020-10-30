 Skip to content
A-10 accidentally bombs Worse Korea with a non-explosive munition. Search teams are looking for it. Quickie-san kids probably already sold it to a scrap dealer
Northern
3 hours ago  
Since this is an A-10 story I'll allow it.  Otherwise this is barely news.

/F-35 sucks
/F-35 sucks
 
State_College_Arsonist
3 hours ago  
Sounds like an inert training bomb, the modern equivalent to a bomb casing filled with concrete.  Things designed to fall off of aircraft sometimes fall off at inopportune moments.
 
Marcos P
2 hours ago  
Both the Angel and angle of Death
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo
51 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Sounds like an inert training bomb, the modern equivalent to a bomb casing filled with concrete.  Things designed to fall off of aircraft sometimes fall off at inopportune moments.


I'm no munitions guy (we have some on Fark though) but how do they score those? I mean, in my nuclear bomber days, yeah, we had some giant ass 2000 pound nuke shapes with parachutes. Easy to see where they landed. We also had 25 pound munitions the exploded enough to make a puff of dirt so it could be scored from towers at the edge of the range.

I guess I'm somewhat skeptical of a small training munition that does nothing. Do they really exist?

I guess I'm somewhat skeptical of a small training munition that does nothing. Do they really exist?
 
