 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Masked man armed with a bag of leeks terrorises Scottish city   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Unlikely  
•       •       •

97 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Oct 2020 at 12:32 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To be fair, most people in that area have never seen a green vegetable, before. It can be traumatizing.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Leeks are intimidating until you learn what to do with them
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTA:CCTV showed a man in a shop buying the mask and leeks.
Police Scotland said it had been established no crime took place and no further action was needed.

Really? Because it seems to me he took a leek in the produce section.

/That's gotta be indecent exposure, at least.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Damn Welsh.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Stratohead
‘’ less than a minute ago  
just tryin' ta celebrate St. Crispins day, and everyone loses their shiat...damn...
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.