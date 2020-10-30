 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   The amazing Grace Slick is 81 today, so let us revisit the greatest song she ever recorded with Jefferson Starship   (youtube.com) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grace Slick live, like we like her:

Jefferson Airplane - Somebody To Love (Live at Woodstock Music & Art Fair, 1969)
Youtube 2EdLasOrG6c


Happy Birthday, Grace!
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beg to differ, subby.

Starship - We Built This City (Official Music Video)
Youtube K1b8AhIsSYQ
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're a sick puppy, submitter.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why I expected anything else.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Beg to differ, subby.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/K1b8AhIs​SYQ]


And I posted that before I....
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Very NSFW parody.  Bet you are singing it all day.
My Dicks All Shitty - NEW! Original Writers Upload - Original Quality
Youtube 3zrOoRfMVOE
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
JA is the best thing to listen to when you're having a bad acid trip.
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (6/10) Movie CLIP - White Rabbit (1998) HD
Youtube 1RBwoUbvxx0
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I read her memoirs. She had a lot of fun.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fail, subby - it's just "Starship": after the last of the original members left, they had to drop the "Jefferson".

And this is the best song Jefferson Starship recorded (NSFW):
Stairway to Cleveland
Youtube EPPGhGOyPHY
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mithraic_bullshiat: I read her memoirs. She had a lot of fun.


I thought she couldn't remember anything because she was usually so loaded?

/Hey subby: EABOD.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: JA is the best thing to listen to when you're having a bad acid trip.
[YouTube video: Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (6/10) Movie CLIP - White Rabbit (1998) HD]


White Rabbit
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Subby, you are a magnificent bastard.
At least a Rick-Roll is sorta "fun" by comparison. X.x
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wow she's only a year younger than my dad but occupied a completely different universe.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Across the Board (2020 Remaster)
Youtube GlQTxrT_4pE


Seven inches of pleasure
Seven inches going home
Somebody must have measured
All the way down the old bone
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Mithraic_bullshiat: I read her memoirs. She had a lot of fun.

I thought she couldn't remember anything because she was usually so loaded?

/Hey subby: EABOD.


She only wrote about the fun parts.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I like the fact that at a certain point, she just said, "Fark it, I'm retired", and went off to paint pictures.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yep. One of the top 10 songs of all time. Of all time. GOAT
Along with In the Year 2525
:)
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm pretty partial to Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

offacue: Very NSFW parody.  Bet you are singing it all day.
[YouTube video: My Dicks All shiatty - NEW! Original Writers Upload - Original Quality]


Eh, I prefer the original funny:

BE WARNED! I could not find a version without her tit hanging out, totally NSFW.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"We Built This City" is nowhere near as bad a song, lyrically or musically, as people make it out to be. It's not even the worst song from Starship or from the 80s, let alone of all time; it's just the lazy person's go-to.

/The video, OTOH... OK, that one's up there with "Separate Ways" and "Trouble".
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jefferson Airplane - Lather
Youtube RVstafKZDYY
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Grace Slick must be most overproduced artist name
Johnny Rotten is indiest
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Crow City Of Angels Soundtrack 08 Knock Me Out - Linda Perry and Grace Slick HQ 1080
Youtube -u5gvYnQQL0
 
Slypork
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
OK, the song was lame (it was also on the very first CD I ever bought when CD players first came out in the mid-80's) but this commercial put it to good (?) use.
The Girl and the kitty
Youtube 6s-rh6R5ilc
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I'm pretty partial to Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now.


"Sarah" will always have a special place in my heart but that's where it stops. It seemed like "Nuclear Furniture" ruined them, but honestly even before then it seems like Jeffy Starship was only ever good for one, *maybe* two listenable songs per album.

/I always loved the video for "No Way Out", no idea why.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't mind that song. I don't mind Comic Sans either. Sometimes I even drink light beer. None of my cars have fine Corinthian leather.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Everyone but Marty is the name of my Starship tribute band
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/-u5gvYnQ​QL0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Thank you for this. Love Linda Perry.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
White Rabbit is a crescendo, in the vein of Bolero. Gracie's voice is the orchestra. It is a great piece of music.
 
groovybomb [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I don't mind that song. I don't mind Comic Sans either. Sometimes I even drink light beer. None of my cars have fine Corinthian leather.


Are you... the most basic man in the world?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Slick's Serious Rabbi Marshak
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
