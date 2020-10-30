 Skip to content
(NYPost)   WHHEEEEEEE .....Wee wee WEE   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Scary  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I normally think commercials are insipid but that one made me giggle every time!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: I normally think commercials are insipid but that one made me giggle every time!


The carpool mom interaction at the end is the best part.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gonads and strife.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The agency was investigating what caused the debris to come crashing down from the building."


I'm going to guess ... gravity.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When Weathervaning Goes Wrong
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Weeeee!!! Gonads and Strife
Youtube BorQ_ULcvss
 
Uzzah
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
brobible.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark NY Post articles.  Not getting my click.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
Oui.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously, is the Post giving out amazing blowjobs or something?
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We had something similar with a crane in Halifax after a hurricane blew through:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Took them 4 whole months to safely unwind it (it took place right next to the city's busiest pedestrian street).
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Znuh: [Fark user image 275x184]

Seriously, is the Post giving out amazing blowjobs or something?


They're on my no-click list since they posted that fake-news story for the Republican October-Surprise.

/in good company with Fox News links
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hoblit: They're on my no-click list since they posted that fake-news story for the Republican October-Surprise.


Agreed. I'm originally from NYC and it's been known as a rag for decades. No clicks for the Post.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Znuh: [Fark user image 275x184]

Seriously, is the Post giving out amazing blowjobs or something?

They're on my no-click list since they posted that fake-news story for the Republican October-Surprise.

/in good company with Fox News links


Good news: Free blowjobs!

Bad news: From the NY Post

Kill it with fire news: Rudy Giuliani with his dentures removed.
 
wantingout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh I thought this was going to be something about guinea pigs
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Parking brakes are for pussies!" -- now unemployed operator
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Want a submission greenlit? Apparently all you gotta do is link to the NY Post.
 
