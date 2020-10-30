 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Mexico's Day of the Dead celebrations will be scaled down so citizens don't prematurely join the after party   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I might decorate my car that theme for Trunk or Treat.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mexcio, Subby?
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is it wrong for white people to paint their faces in the fashion of day of the dead ?

asking for a white guy
yes it's me and it's my favorite costume but I'll stop if it's not cool
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
October 31: Hallowe'en
November 1: All Saints' Day
November 2: All Souls' Day/Day of the Dead/Dia de Muertos
November 3: Day of Judgement
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

D-Day, if you will.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's Amercia's Pnats.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Day of the Dead sales at Mattress Factory and Bring Your Dead for a Free Meal at De Las Apple de la Bees?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I'm now imagining someone bringing a mummified corpse to sit with them at Applebee's.
 
Fano
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nothing will ever be cool, blanco nino
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

So Cadana is America's Tah and Flordia is America's Pines?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That headline is dead-on, subby
+1
 
inner ted
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cool, so no problem then thanks hombre
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I guess that means the Gluf Caost is the tnait?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I don't care if he's dead.  He has to order something.   How about the quesadillas?
He's dead.  He doesn't need to suffer any more.
 
