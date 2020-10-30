 Skip to content
 
(BBC)   Paris stuck in 430-mile traffic jam as the entire population tries to get out of town before new lockdown comes into force   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zut alors! Le chien e sur la table. Blessent mon couer d'une langueur monotone! Laissez les bons temps rouler!

/bon chance, frenchies
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ah, autumn in Paris.
Eleanor Beardsley cleaning out the mini bars in unlocked rooms as we speak.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FML.
That kind of nullifies the concept ladies and gentlemen
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic: Alapalooza - Traffic Jam
Youtube UupwKYfQJ9Y
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: ah, autumn in Paris.
Eleanor Beardsley cleaning out the mini bars in unlocked rooms as we speak.


Heh.  As an NPR listener, I got that one.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plague rats flee sinking ship?

French people should have a genetic memory of building barricades, you'd think some of the more rural towns would remember how to do it.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: FML.
That kind of nullifies the concept ladies and gentlemen


I'm sure the concept ladies and gentlemen aren't happy about being nullified.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Run! Flee! Scurry!
You can't hide.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  
France lockdown: 'It's hard to think we're once again stuck at home'

Yeah well, maybe if everyone wore a mask and did all the other things doctors told you to do (or not to do), you wouldnt have a second wave.

See Japan.

USA isnt the only country filled with stupid I guess...
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We couldn't even begin to have a real lockdown here.  At least in Europe, there seems to be a better understanding of essential versus non-essential jobs.  No, wait, that can't be right.  That would mean America isn't so exceptional.  Never mind.  They're lazy, we love to work ourselves to death.

That's better, can't be thinking we're not the greatest at everything.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Derek Force: France lockdown: 'It's hard to think we're once again stuck at home'

Yeah well, maybe if everyone wore a mask and did all the other things doctors told you to do (or not to do), you wouldnt have a second wave.

See Japan.

USA isnt the only country filled with stupid I guess...


Japan is building its third wave right now.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Appointment in Samarra"
(as retold by W. Somerset Maugham [1933])
The speaker is Death
There was a merchant in Bagdad who sent his servant to market to buy provisions and in a little while the servant came back, white and trembling, and said, Master, just now when I was in the marketplace I was jostled by a woman in the crowd and when I turned I saw it was Death that jostled me.  She looked at me and made a threatening gesture, now, lend me your horse, and I will ride away from this city and avoid my fate.  I will go to Samarra and there Death will not find me.  The merchant lent him his horse, and the servant mounted it, and he dug his spurs in its flanks and as fast as the horse could gallop he went.  Then the merchant went down to the marketplace and he saw me standing in the crowd and he came to me and said, Why did you make a threating getsture to my servant when you saw him this morning?  That was not a threatening gesture, I said, it was only a start of surprise.  I was astonished to see him in Bagdad, for I had an appointment with him tonight in Samarra.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was very surprised to not see a huge cloud of cigarette smoke.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would be the perfect time to stay, everyone else is bugging out and you got the city to yourself.
 
Slypork
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Derek Force: France lockdown: 'It's hard to think we're once again stuck at home'

Yeah well, maybe if everyone wore a mask and did all the other things doctors told you to do (or not to do), you wouldnt have a second wave.

See Japan.

USA isnt the only country filled with stupid I guess...

Japan is building its third wave right now.


The folks in Fukushimi would probably prefer to get another wave like they had the last time to this new one.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So they are going to spread it across all of France then, smart move. Also were are they all going, they can't all have second homes and that is a lot of relatives willing to accept taking someone in for what will probably be a couple months.
 
padraig
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Anenu: So they are going to spread it across all of France then, smart move.


It's already spears out across all of France. It's not like the first wave, where some places were spared.

Anyway, I live in Paris. I have nowhere else to go, I'm staying. But seriously, I can understand leaving the cramped city for the countryside.
 
puzzled
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's going to be a long winter.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You can run, but you can't hide.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How long after the election do we end up shut down here?
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Zut alors! Le chien e sur la table. Blessent mon couer d'une langueur monotone! Laissez les bons temps rouler!

/bon chance, frenchies


Vous avez chevrolet coupé, mow d'lawn ?
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: ah, autumn in Paris.
Eleanor Beardsley cleaning out the mini bars in unlocked rooms as we speak.


How's she going to determine the appropriate amount of snark for her sign-off, this time, anyhow?
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Derek Force: France lockdown: 'It's hard to think we're once again stuck at home'

Yeah well, maybe if everyone wore a mask and did all the other things doctors told you to do (or not to do), you wouldnt have a second wave.

See Japan.

USA isnt the only country filled with stupid I guess...


Of course we aren't. We exported it. To at least both of the aforementioned.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

groppet: That would be the perfect time to stay, everyone else is bugging out and you got the city to yourself.


Yeah, but it's gone from being the City of Light to being the City of Flight.

And not in the good way like in 1927.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: You can run, but you can't hide.


You Can Run But You Can't Hide
Youtube gnpv71QQWLU


Ironclad Martyr is the name of my Armored Saint tribute band.
 
