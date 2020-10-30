 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   This list from Slate's staff of "Children's Movies That Unintentionally Traumatized Us as Children" isn't going to do much to change your opinion of Slate's staff   (slate.com) divider line
57
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

1103 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Oct 2020 at 10:20 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Smitty was entirely correct.

Damnation, but that was a collection of weak sauce.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Subscribe to read the rest of the article"
Nope.
My submission:
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Red Dawn was a "children's movie"?
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Time Bandits for me.

/Don't touch it, it's Evil
 
Dissident Sheep [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I saw Soylent Green when I was about 5.  I didn't really care that Soylent Green was people, but I was marked by the suicide scene, that scene has stayed with me all my life.  Tried to watch it again as an adult and fell asleep halfway through.
 
bthom37
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Eh, there's bits from 3 of them I could agree with if you're young enough.

The dip scene from Roger Rabbit
The overall bizarreness of Return to Oz (Wheelers probably being the scariest)
ET (that turd of an alien is fundamentally unpleasant to look at)
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Smitty was entirely correct.

Damnation, but that was a collection of weak sauce.


I'll give them Return to Oz.  That had some really creepy weirdness in it.

But the rest of those movies? Are they kidding?
Maybe they should stick to Care Bears marathons
 
Ashelth
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The scene with the skeleton/ghost cab driver in ghostbusters freaked me out as a kid.  Also ET for some reason.

Now as an adult I spend most of my time laughing through horror movies
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Completely invalid. No Old Yella.

/
What's with Disney and killing a parent?
 
DaShredda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My favorite movies when I was 10 were Alien and Die Hard II
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I only watched one of those as a child, 101 Dalmatians.  I've seen Red Dawn as a teenager.  The rest I have never watched, or I have only caught a scene here and there on television.  So it is a pretty lame list from my perspective.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Jeez, absolutely nobody listed The Day After?  I remember that airing when I was in high school.  Some of my classmates were pretty thoroughly traumatized by it, and in that era, we could all have gotten in to an R-rated movie without being carded.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DaShredda: My favorite movies when I was 10 were Alien and Die Hard II


Na. Pieces. That movie was epic.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I love Ernest Scared Stupid, my favorite Ernest movie. The troll would scare some young children, though.

E.T., that hand with the finger pointing makes me cringe when I eventually get enough to get my prostate checked.

Never cared about Harry Potter.

Jumanji was a classic.

101 Dalmatians? Really? REALLY?

Puff the Magic Dragon? I prefer my cousin's old bearded dragon Puff.

Red Dawn made me fear that communists really could take over America. Still does.

Never seen Return to Oz.

Never seen Secret Garden.

Never seen Three Men and a Baby.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit? has Jessica Rabbit, perhaps the most attractive cartoon woman ever. I still dream about her.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Red Dawn was a "children's movie"?


THIS. What the hell is Slate thinking?
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This scared the crap out of me as a kid.  Nightmare stuff.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Red Dawn was a "children's movie"?


the 80s were different.  My friends and I routinely went to rated R movies @ age 12.  the ticket vendor would just looks at us shrug their shoulders and take our money.
 
spleef420
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Traumatized by Three Men and a Baby? You've gotta be shiatting me.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I weep for the long term psychological trauma which has been casually inflicted on the current generation of children
Fark user imageView Full Size
Welcome to hell
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fox and the Hound. It's too sad for children or anyone really.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Jeez, absolutely nobody listed The Day After?  I remember that airing when I was in high school.  Some of my classmates were pretty thoroughly traumatized by it, and in that era, we could all have gotten in to an R-rated movie without being carded.


I guess this is the "how old are you" thread, because although I find The Day After (and Threads and Special Bulletin) to be fascinating, they were played on television before I was born.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
While not exactly a children's movie, I suspect Jaws traumatized more kids than all of those put together.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If the author had read The Secret Garden she would have been even more horrified because in the book, it isn't an earthquake but a virulent disease (malaria?) that spreads like wildfire through the Indian region where Mary lives with her utterly neglectful parents. She's pictured wandering through the remains of a hastily abandoned dinner party, eating leftovers and accidentally getting drunk on wine until she's found asleep by officers come to investigate- the only living thing in the whole place.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was 10 when "Terminator" came out and it messed with my head pretty good.

I was already riddled with anxiety about nuclear war. Especially since I lived 5 miles from a SAC bomber base and an especially farkheaded ass face of an ex air force math teacher thought it would be fun to inform us that he knew for a fact that our town (Abilene, TX) was # whatever on the Russian target list.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
tvovermind.comView Full Size


Still haven't fully recovered from this one.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Movies didn't really traumatize me as a kid because I thought they were boring and that normal people didn't act like that. What really traumatized me was my dad's bust of William Shakespeare.  Where did the rest of his body go?
 
Olliewog
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Red Dawn" is the reason the PG13 rating was created.  How is this classified as a children's movie?
 
darkman2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Here what scared me as a kid. Watching it now seems benign, but boy did it use to scare me.

Pee-wee's Big Adventure (8/10) Movie CLIP - Large Marge (1985) HD
Youtube lPMSGTfK4Aw
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This silly romp had me messed up as a kid.

/ Dirk Benedict?
// yes, Dirk Fraking Benedict.
/// didn't recall that until I looked it up just now
//// need to watch it again. I don't remember much but...
// glowing red eyes in the dark
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Red Dawn was a children's movie?
 
narlic [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Doesn't include The Adventures of Mark Twain top and center?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BpaRo​u​ocBes
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That list fails without Watership Down.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It mostly had me thinking, God, I'm old, I was full grown when most of these came out.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Billy Liar: Red Dawn was a "children's movie"?

the 80s were different.  My friends and I routinely went to rated R movies @ age 12.  the ticket vendor would just looks at us shrug their shoulders and take our money.


A child watching a movie doesn't make that movie a "kid's movie".
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
For me it was Disney's Fantasia and in particular the Socerer's Apprentice portion. The robotic, implacable nature of the enchanted brooms etc.. PLUS the music scared the scared the fark out of 5 year old me. This is why musical scores to movies, when well done, are a brilliant way to help tell a story, IMO.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The only movie that gave me nightmares was the 1963 *Jason and the Argonauts". Those winged devils called Harpies were perched on my neighbor's roof and in the trees in my backyard that night. I spent the rest of the night with the covers over my head and jumped at every noise that old house made.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Singing, Ringing Tree spoof by The Fast Show
Youtube 7XqMF5ou7hE
 
dennysgod
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The problem with the whole "Return to Oz being so scary" isn't the fault of Disney, they basically stuck to the premise of the books.

The problem is with MGM turning the Wizard of Oz into technicolor family friendly cliff-notes version of the series.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Some of the staff must be really young if they're including HP movies. But yeah this list fails mostly for failing to include "The Dark Crystal" or "The Neverending Story".  Heck if fails without "Old Yeller" or "Bambi" as well.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I saw just a few minutes of Alice in Wonderland when I was a kid - specifically the scene where Alice is falling.  Freaked me out.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My parents took me to see The Day the Earth Stood Still.
Bloody Gort scared the hell out of me.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

narlic: Doesn't include The Adventures of Mark Twain top and center?


Creepiest scene from any kid's movie - Adventures of Mark Twain
Youtube Ntf5_ue2Lzw


When I did acid much much later I actually recalled this scene... and I understood it
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Its too early in the winter for this many snowflakes.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Red Dawn was a "children's movie"?


Half those films weren't intended for small children.

Also, list fails without Bambi's mom getting shot and the boat ride in Willy Wonka.

My mom took my younger sister (8) and me (10) to see "Poseidon Adventure" when it came out. My sister freaked out and left the theater To this day I'm creeped out by anything manmade underwater (bottom of boats, especially).
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When I was 8 my mom let me stay up on a weeknight to watch the Exorcist. None of those movies "traumatizing".

Also, they seem to have forgotten this fellow from Chittty Chitty Bang Bang:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
cocozilla
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Here what scared me as a kid. Watching it now seems benign, but boy did it use to scare me.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/lPMSGTfK​4Aw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


"tell em...large marge sent ya!"
 
resident dystopian [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Olliewog: "Red Dawn" is the reason the PG13 rating was created.  How is this classified as a children's movie?


nope, temple of doom, for heart rippin' and burnin'
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: That list fails without Watership Down.


Most definitely this.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory was pretty freaky.
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.