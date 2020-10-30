 Skip to content
 
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   The Ford Mustang comes standard with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder engine, python is extra   (wfla.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
python ?
I remember when the Ford Pinto came with Flash installed.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanted to read how the driver just happened to pop the hood. How often do people do that, right? So why look? T
 
cleek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Python? i'd prefer something a little more functional... Racket maybe.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have been a Cobra
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong serpentine belt for that.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Should have been a Cobra
[Fark user image image 425x239]


🖤
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It better come with Go, though.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, free 🐍
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RyansPrivates: It better come with Go, though.


You'd think so, but it's mostly just Rust.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't know what's wrong with my car, Mr. Mechanic. It's making a hissing sound."
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cobra, python.... mine came with a gardener snake.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It does have racing stripes though....
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That will keep the @^&* cat off.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I wanted to read how the driver just happened to pop the hood. How often do people do that, right? So why look? T


Some people do still check their fluids weekly, especially old timers.
 
Hoax_Device
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In college, the guys across the hall bought two boas. When they stopped to get supplies one got out of the box.  They found it a few months later still  alive in the car.

/csb
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No 'Mustang Eats Python' headline?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: edmo: I wanted to read how the driver just happened to pop the hood. How often do people do that, right? So why look? T

Some people do still check their fluids weekly, especially old timers.


Take it to a shop.

Mechanic: "Looks like you might be a little low on rodents, small game."
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: Cobra, python.... mine came with a gardener snake.

[Fark user image image 850x478]

It does have racing stripes though....


So does my underwear. It doesn't make me any faster however.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, a 4 cylinder in a Mustang is far scarier than a 10 foot snake.  That just isn't right.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, free food.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I wanted to read how the driver just happened to pop the hood. How often do people do that, right? So why look? T


Profile says you were a pilot, but the idea of an occasional "pre-flight check" sounds that unusual to you?

My grandfather (flew everything from B-17s over Germany to B-52 with nukes around the arctic circle) never even stopped logging every time he refueled his pickup after he retired.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pythons under the hood?

Is that the new metric conversion for horse power?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
This is the vehicle of my destiny and I as the son of Moonraker and dragon of Budapest must proclaim it. HAIL GORKA!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: SirEattonHogg: Cobra, python.... mine came with a gardener snake.

[Fark user image image 850x478]

It does have racing stripes though....

So does my underwear. It doesn't make me any faster however.


Does your underwear also have stripes as well?

You know what?  Don't bother answering that.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freidog: Honestly, a 4 cylinder in a Mustang is far scarier than a 10 foot snake.  That just isn't right.


There's been a lot more 4 and 6 cylinder than V8s mustangs sold over the years.

The 4 cylinders have all had a pretty fair amount of horsepower potential too.
 
loudboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's powerful and all, but a turbo four banger in an American muscle car classic is blasphemy
 
kcoombs69 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a buddy back in high school that had an 84 SVO Mustang with the turbo 2.3L. Several speed related butt clenching moments happened in that car.

Never understood why Ford, or any manufacturer for that matter, insisted on trying to cram a giant 8 cylinder in a car when a turbo 4 or 6 cylinder would blow the doors off the biggest, heaviest, big block.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

loudboy: I know it's powerful and all, but a turbo four banger in an American muscle car classic is blasphemy



The electric one is even worse. I've got a Tesla... by far the fastest car I've ever driven, and going fast just isn't all that satisfying without all the noise and smoke.

/I do love smoking ricers though
//Let them think they're gaining, and then floor it
///Someday they'll learn
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

loudboy: I know it's powerful and all, but a turbo four banger in an American muscle car classic is blasphemy


Mustangs have always been Pony Cars, not Muscle Cars.

And turbo four bangers have been put in them for a long time.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ford_​M​ustang_SVO
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

loudboy: I know it's powerful and all, but a turbo four banger in an American muscle car classic is blasphemy


100% this.

American muscle requires lots of metal, lots of gas, lots of power!

/gets in his Volt and drives away...
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

loudboy: I know it's powerful and all, but a turbo four banger in an American muscle car classic is blasphemy


Good thing it's in a pony car then
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stuffy: That will keep the @^&* cat off.


True story: When I was a kid whichever parent was going to drive the family station wagon had to thump the hood before starting the car because one of the cats would crawl into the engine block to enjoy the lingering warmth from the last time it had been driven.

Years later we would learn not to leave windows open in the sedan as a totally different cat liked to stretch out on the shelf behind the back seat to enjoy glass-filtered sun naps. You could be halfway to the main roads before she'd realize things were moving and let you know she was there.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

freidog: Honestly, a 4 cylinder in a Mustang is far scarier than a 10 foot snake.  That just isn't right.


Behold, the Mustang SVO.
Fark user imageView Full Size


In it's day, it gave the comparable V8 a run for it's money.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Badafuco: SirEattonHogg: Cobra, python.... mine came with a gardener snake.

[Fark user image image 850x478]

It does have racing stripes though....

So does my underwear. It doesn't make me any faster however.

Does your underwear also have stripes as well?

You know what?  Don't bother answering that.


...that's the joke.
 
mtrac
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

berylman: [Fark user image 290x174] This is the vehicle of my destiny and I as the son of Moonraker and dragon of Budapest must proclaim it. HAIL GORKA!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
electricjebus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

freidog: Honestly, a 4 cylinder in a Mustang is far scarier than a 10 foot snake.  That just isn't right.


Modern 4 cylinders are no joke, my freaking Camry has over 200 horsepower and it's not even turbocharged.  I floored it once passing up a caravan of RV's going 10 mph under the speed limit in Death Valley... I looked at the speedometer when I got back into the right lane... I was doing 120.

The 4 cylinder Mustangs are turbocharged and produce over 300 horsepower.  These things can beat the socks off of several classic V8 Mustangs.
 
padraig
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kcoombs69: I had a buddy back in high school that had an 84 SVO Mustang with the turbo 2.3L. Several speed related butt clenching moments happened in that car.

Never understood why Ford, or any manufacturer for that matter, insisted on trying to cram a giant 8 cylinder in a car when a turbo 4 or 6 cylinder would blow the doors off the biggest, heaviest, big block.


Because the most damaging sentence in the history of the us automotive industry is "There is no substitute for displacement".
 
