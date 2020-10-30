 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Is your hand sanitizer freezing up? Time to get a new bottle of it   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I even seen sanitizer that would freeze.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
On a not-related note. Liquid fabric softener will go bad and "freeze up". It gets hard and will not mix with water anymore. Even hot water. Something in the chemistry changes. Kinda like milk going sour.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I don't think I even seen sanitizer that would freeze.


It's like 70% alcohol, I thought.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Add some EverClear and it's all good
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If it freezes up, it's time to get a different brand of it.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I don't think I even seen sanitizer that would freeze.


Try moving the corpses to the regular walk-in and save the LN2 bath for alcohol.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Add some EverClear and it's all good


But that Jello ain't gonna shoot itself.
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So hand sanitizer is kinda like subby's mom?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not news to vodka lovers who keep a bottle in their freezer.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Not news to vodka lovers who keep a bottle in their freezer.


It makes that warm bottle of Mtn. Dew colder for longer at work.

So I'm told.

/23 was a rough year for me
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm trying to envision the scenario where someone tries to use hand sanitizer that is stored in below freezing conditions. It's in your truck maybe, and you pull your gloves off to... No.

I'll work on this.
 
