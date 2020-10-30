 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   An illustrious ancestor of Technician Second Class Arnold J. Rimmer reported his department successfully cleared a 10 ton fatburg from a London sewer. With Not Safe For Lunch pics of the mass   (bbc.com) divider line
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, sorry about that, it was 10 cent wing night yesterday.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
at least he didn't have to utilize his BSc and SSc
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Arnold J. Rimmer" and "success" don't belong in the same sentence.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: "Arnold J. Rimmer" and "success" don't belong in the same sentence.


Depends what universe youre from...

images.immediate.co.ukView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You are what you eat.
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr Creosote nods appreciatively.
 
Agarista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did he get any of that smeg....on his head?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop flushing butt wipes people.
 
TheLearnedFool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smegging hell
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just imagine how far your life has gone off course if your job is to remove that gack with your hands. People flush all kinds of nastiness.........
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Successfully removing a fatburg" can also be used to describe my first divorce.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: Bondith: "Arnold J. Rimmer" and "success" don't belong in the same sentence.

Depends what universe youre from...

[images.immediate.co.uk image 620x491]


ACE RIMMER!  What a guy!

/Fun Fact:  In 'Thunderbirds', the voice for Scott Tracy, the pilot of Thunderbird 1, was supplied by Shane Rimmer.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much love to sunny for the red dwarf headline.  Lesser love to the farkers who are also fans/know of the show.
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: Bondith: "Arnold J. Rimmer" and "success" don't belong in the same sentence.

Depends what universe youre from...

[images.immediate.co.uk image 620x491]


This is what happens when you have a smoked kipper for breakfast everyday.
 
The Flexecutioner [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to patient/doctor privilege and why is my colonoscopy image on here?
 
TheLearnedFool
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just use the litter box
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Huzzah!!" [Londoner flushes a wet wipe to celebrate]
 
bthom37
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Do they deliver it directly from there back to the kitchens of "authentic British cuisine pubs", or do they bag it up first?
 
Pullmah Finga
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hope he remembered to grab a piece of corn for Ratty.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The best fatberg content:

MonsterFatberg MocktheWeek
Youtube -cueyVzWstM
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like 200 years of silt in there too. London sewers are fascinating, some take whole "rivers" and they have all kinds of unique problems.
 
Froman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Son, you're British, scale it down a bit."
"I want to work in a sewer, discover sewage that no one has discovered before."

"What the fark have you been smoking?"

- Eddie Izzard, Dressed to Kill
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I must have a strong stomach, subby. It looks like a lump of dirty lard. My dog has eaten worse things off the sidewalk (not in such quantity of course).
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Something about the combination of "fatberg" with "Rimmer" just made me queasy even reading the headline.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh come on it can't be that.... *looks* BLAAARRRGHHHHHH! oh god!
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bondith: "Arnold J. Rimmer" and "success" don't belong in the same sentence.


My favorite Arnold J Rimmer moment:

The Trial - Red Dwarf - BBC
Youtube W8otwr7ArmA
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Small" tools??
 
clovercat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why are there stories about fatburgs?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
