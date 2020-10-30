 Skip to content
Live Free or Vibrate
17
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Please pay for merchandise at register.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a dildo in your pocket, or are you just stealing a dildo

/dildo
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did the guy stop leaving the place?
 
california19842000 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, talk about sticky fingers.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a dumbass, but I'm reserving judgment on just how much of a dumbass until I know exactly what he stole.

/always buy quality
/and if you gotta steal, steal quality
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$600, huh?  So one item?
 
Krieghund [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I was expecting a story about some locality banning sex toys.

But no place could possibly be that dumb.  Right, Alabama?  Right Texas?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He had an itch that had to be scratched.
 
shrubber101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Can't blame the guy...
I went to an adult toy store the other day and was shocked at how much my wife's vibrators cost.
She's sitting on a small fortune.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He doesn't sound very Keene to me.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
$600 at retail prices, perhaps $45 from the manufacturer?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
not a good investment...no resale value, i hope.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: $600 at retail prices, perhaps $45 from the manufacturer?


It's a shake-down, as it were.
 
shrubber101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WTP 2: not a good investment...no resale value, i hope.


Actually a recent survey showed 67% of woman have used vibrators.
The other 33% have new ones.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And they all moved away from him on the Group W bench.
 
