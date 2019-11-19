 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Colorado survivalist camp with bunkers, weapons and guard towers prepared for post-election turmoil looks like you'd expect   (kdvr.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Drew Miller, the CEO of Fortitude Ranch.
Miller has spent years constructing his doomsday compound, which is completely self-reliant and off the grid.

wp-cpr.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size



Yeah, that looks like the guy you wanna trust.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bslim: yeah, that looks like the guy you wanna trust.

Members pay a minimum of $1,000 a year to utilize the ranch for up to 10 days a year

all about the money
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
a post-apocalyptic survival compound has a "CEO"

ok
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If we tell them Biden won will they lock themselves in?

Them we won't hear from them again.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I swear that paunchy m'faka is wearing a rug.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unavailable for comment...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They are having fun playing Army, just ignore them.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
LOL.
Look ladies and gentlemen modern day Neanderthals.
Too bad they don't know what killed the original Neanderthals.
 
cefm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fat and white?
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Look, it's another grifter.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A 'survivalist' compound run by a CEO and filled with folks who paid to be there and so feel individually entitled to 'be heard'? Oh, these ALWAYS work out well
img.thriftbooks.comView Full Size

*snert*
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"All I do is I drop down, my only target now is my head"

I'll pick that dude off from the treeline.  Who's next.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Unavailable for comment...

[i.pinimg.com image 600x331]


This movie is so under rated. I also like it because it was filmed in Tahoe.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: Bslim: yeah, that looks like the guy you wanna trust.

Members pay a minimum of $1,000 a year to utilize the ranch for up to 10 days a year

all about the money


Around what you'd pay to rent a cabin for a week. I don't see the harm you get a little vacation spot if the world doesn't fall apart and a safe spot with like-minded folks if it does.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fixed fortifications don't really work as well as these people think.

But it's a nice place to store the food that will be taken by the people that are passing through.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Article comes with no picture of said compound. Plenty of other pictures, though...

I'm just gonna assume it's my browser being a punk.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wes says to shoot them in their radios, because without music they lose their will to fight.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meh. I've got a month or two of food, some water filters, and a bunch of analog entertainment, in case shiat hits the fan.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
southparkstudios.mtvnimages.comView Full Size


What I imagine it looks like...
 
holdmybones
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A secret location and they're welcoming new members. This seems pretty susceptible to cat fishing.

Can we redirect the fires?
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I visited their website; remarkable really Fantastic even. At first I wasn't so sure they were serious, but their repeated language highlighting all the different ways they can repel "marauders" has me convinced. I signed up. Now it's just a matter of time until I can share my new membership cryptocurrency tokens with other members, you know, once all the electricity and computers go out.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Of course he's a farking Texan.
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Colorado survivalist camp with bunkers, weapons and guard towers prepared for post-election turmoil looks like you'd expect

Didn't look anything like I expected. I was expecting a sad little shanty town, but this looked pretty nice. Complete with "beds that fall from walls", aka Murphy beds.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I mean, they have the compound set up.  They've got all the stuff right there.  All they would need to do is hire a few actors and they could run "an Apocalypse Experience!®".  Like, for a week you fight zombies or hordes of Mad Max style invaders for a week for $1500 a person.  That would be awesome.
 
xiola
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sell Fear tm
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: I mean, they have the compound set up.  They've got all the stuff right there.  All they would need to do is hire a few actors and they could run "an Apocalypse Experience!®".  Like, for a week you fight zombies or hordes of Mad Max style invaders for a week for $1500 a person.  That would be awesome.


Yep.  Kick it up one notch from Cosplay to LARP.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Man. Goatman.: different ways they can repel "marauders" has me convinced.


Just say "black". I dont have all day.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I just wonder....what's the plan here? Are they planning on storming "libs"? Are they going to storm Washington and remove Biden?

Or are they going to grift money from stupid and easily led people and then wait for them to get bored and leave?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What happens if the 1000 members all show up?  Do they hot bunk in the 6 beds?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

enry: If we tell them Biden won will they lock themselves in?

Them we won't hear from them again.


Let's be proactive here and just lock them in ourselves. We'll all be safer.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Turbo Cojones: What happens if the 1000 members all show up?  Do they hot bunk in the 6 beds?


Covid happens.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A fortress timeshare? What could possibly go wrong?
 
