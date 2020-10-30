 Skip to content
 
(WGAL 8)   West Hempfield Township man charged in connection with marijuana growing operation. Well, duh   (wgal.com) divider line
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
those people in west hempfield are the low lifes. Now east hempfield is much more progressive
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh noes! Think of all those poor trick or treaters who will be deprived of their hard earned thc gummies!! Halloween is RUINED!!!
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Oh noes! Think of all those poor trick or treaters who will be deprived of their hard earned thc gummies!! Halloween is RUINED!!!


Some THC gummies might chill out those sugared-up kids.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

No winter fashions this year :(
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well-played, Subby.
 
