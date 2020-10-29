 Skip to content
 
(CBS Dallas/Ft. Worth)   Police investigate unknown creature reported 8 feet tall with 5 legs ( with bodycam video )   (dfw.cbslocal.com) divider line
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'I didnt mean to cause an issue'

...which is why I put on my literal nightmare costume and wandered around by the highway in the dark. Yup. Just being normal.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope the cop that filmed that isn't too disappointed when his asperations of becoming a fulltime videographer don't pan out.
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I kinda want a follow up of that robo-dog that was "patrolling" a street in England. Running around by itself. Those things are expensive, I thought.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Family Guy Clip | Peter is the Slenderman
Youtube dyQFJnRSeSY

What? It's just a goof.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boggy?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Murflette: 'I didnt mean to cause an issue'

...which is why I put on my literal nightmare costume and wandered around by the highway in the dark. Yup. Just being normal.


Perfectly normal for attention whores, certainly.  Fair enough
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dad?
 
Krieghund [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Murflette: 'I didnt mean to cause an issue'

...which is why I put on my literal nightmare costume and wandered around by the highway in the dark. Yup. Just being normal.


I feel like 50 weeks of the year you'd have a good point, but we're in that two week window where this is acceptable behavior.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Repeat of October 30, 1938?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, there is a monster. Now here's BDH.

img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
