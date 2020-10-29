 Skip to content
Welcome ye Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. Our theme is: Halloween Limericks and Chill. Write for us a spooky limerick about Halloween. Also if you like, illustrate it for us however you want: Pshop, MSPaint, Macaroni glued on a board
E-Brake
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Welcome ye Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. Our theme is: Halloween Limericks and Chill. Write for us a spooky limerick about Halloween! Also if you like, illustrate it for us however you want: Pshop, MSPaint, Macaroni glued on a board.

ALSO ATTENTION FARTISTS: The "Farketplace" starts on Saturday, November 7th for TotalFarkers and Monday, November 9th for all Farkers. You're all invited to link to your Etsy, eBay, Amazon or other online storefront to sell your goods. It can be pretty much anything legal: handmade décor, jewelry you made, scarves you knitted, hand-sewn footie pajamas, quilts, photography, artwork, hand-blown glass dragons, antiques... whatever fits. See this week's NotNewsletter for more info!

Contest Rules:

One (1) entry per post and a total of three (3) individual entries max allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow the theme requirements: Halloween Limericks and Chill. Write for us a spooky limerick about Halloween! Also if you like, illustrate it for us however you want: Pshop, MSPaint, Macaroni glued on a board.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Here's my Pullet Surprise winning limerick as an example:

There once was a ghost who wore ruffles
Whose hauntings made a big kerfluffle
But this Halloween
Due to COVID-19
His mask made his "woooos" very muffled

Hearty congratulations to last week's contest winner, Patmaniac!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entry open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Please check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, report it and ask, we'll do our best to turn it on for you. We consider an entry to be voting eligible by default so please mention if you want voting disabled on your post.

Check out past Fartiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag, and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from mine!) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
Marcus Aurelius
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Awakened by things not quite there
I can hear them loom in the air
Chilly and rank
Vile and dank
I just heard a creak on the stair
 
hebrides
‘’ 10 hours ago  
There once was a beast poorly coated;
For its orange face it was noted.
Though the polls say it's slain,
It will be back again
Unless you make damn sure you voted.
 
eyeq360
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Avoid the Gorgon named Medusa
There's no need to introduce 'ya
To her hair serpentine
So this Halloween
Run away if she tries to seduce 'ya.

She once was a beautiful maiden
Whose good looks are now fadin'
Now one glance turns your rock hard
According to one ancient Greek bard
But it's not due to masturbatin'
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The kids were hungry for candy
But sadly I didn't have any handy
But luckily there was a man
Who had a windowless van
Guess I'm going to be a vigilante?
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Donald Trump, orange molester of females,
Whose COVID sent him further off the rails,
Had a stroke Halloween night
Caused by low polling fright
And he died whimpering "But her emails."
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There was a young leper named Reggie
who was known to be "with it" and edgy
he gave me a beer
and with it an ear
and three fingers holding a veggie
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The zombies are after your brains
And gremlins crash airplanes and trains
And COVID exists
While Trumpists persist
The whole farking world's gone insane

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
