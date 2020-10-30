 Skip to content
 
(Global News (Canada))   Woman hides in ceiling to avoid paying restaurant bill, but...'You win again, Gravity.'   (globalnews.ca) divider line
Sid Deuces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly she was just attempting to abide by social distancing guidelines.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was she carrying a poodle under one arm and a 6 foot salami under the other?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She obviously didn't account for the extra weight.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were there others that ran away first and left her? She might be the fall guy.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sleep lack: Was she carrying a poodle under one arm and a 6 foot salami under the other?

Resident Muslim: Were there others that ran away first and left her? She might be the fall guy.



I think she may have a cat.
