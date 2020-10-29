 Skip to content
(Barron's) USA tops 90,000 Covid-19 cases in one day for first time ever
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nothing to worry about.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Anything day in Trump's American.

A thousand dead. Just a statistic.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Humboldt County CA did its part to contribute to that number. We had a case today. One.

We also have outstanding community effort to WEAR A DAMN MASK!
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile in Germany
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm running out of words. Someone too stupid to even know what the federal government is and what it can do has turned this into a complete clusterfark. Just four years ago, the United States would be a role model for the world on how to contain it, but the desire to destroy the country was just too damned seductive.

All she had to do was go to Michigan and lie to people.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mofa: I'm running out of words. Someone too stupid to even know what the federal government is and what it can do has turned this into a complete clusterfark. Just four years ago, the United States would be a role model for the world on how to contain it, but the desire to destroy the country was just too damned seductive.

All she had to do was go to Michigan and lie to people.


If Trump had a different insect up his butt and demanded everyone wear Trump branded masks, all these assholes would be wearing them and berating others for going without.
 
MegaLib [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We came here to implement social democracy and chew gum,... and we are all out of gum
 
AeAe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We're going to get to 100k soon.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We knew this wave was coming. I am so pissed that this stupidity was so predictable and yet let's open up the schools and pretend like this isn't happening. We farked around and now we are finding out.

Today I had to tell my parents that I won't be coming to Thanksgiving and Christmas wasn't likely. My Mom sounded like she wanted to cry. I promised I would visit before but certainly no big get togethers like she wanted.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Don't worry, the calling will really commence in earnest on Nov 4.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wejash: Anything day in Trump's American.

A thousand dead. Just a statistic.


Who knew in the 1980s/1990s Megadeth would explain our future??

🎶And when you kill a man, you're a murderer
Kill many, and you're a conqueror
Kill them all, oh you're a god

So now you know the plan...
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
WE'RE NUMBER ONE!
WE'RE NUMBER ONE!
AMERICA, F*CK YEAH!
 
doomjesse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AeAe: We're going to get to 100k soon.


I told a friend just two days ago that it'd be before the end of the year.  Seems I was optimistic (a quality I'm not generally known for).  At this rate it'll be before Thanksgiving.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thank heavens the economy is saved!
 
