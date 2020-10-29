 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Mother of the Year entry, Disneyworld edition   (clickorlando.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
What an asshat, IMHO.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Time to take somebody's kids away!

What exactly was she trying to do?  Act Goofy and shoot Mickey?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She was probably planning on forcing the workers dismantling the "Song of the South" theming on Splash Mountain into putting it all back.
 
jimjays
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I' would never own a gun or go to to a Disney park, but I understand that it could be a parent's dream to shoot some jerk at Disneyworld.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So she saw the metal detectors and then decided she couldn't be arsed to go back to her minivan or hotel room to stash the weapon?  Done in by laziness, it seems.
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jimjays: I' would never own a gun or go to to a Disney park, but I understand that it could be a parent's dream to shoot some jerk at Disneyworld.


Or the small world ride.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'd better carry a loaded gun everywhere I go, what with all the rapin and killin they do at Disney.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I can understand, have you seen the size of the rats at that place?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Some people (Americans) just can't live without a firearm by their side at all times.
Bringing a loaded weapon to a theme park where families are having fun?  Her punishment is riding "It's a Small World" non-stop for the next 5 years.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I went to Disney many years back with my family (I was about 10 years old) when my sister was 4.  She insisted that we go on the Small World ride about 10 times in a row.  By the third time, I was wishing I had a gun.

So while I'm not saying it's right, I understand.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Deputies said the firearm was a loaded 9mm. The firearm has 10 bullets, including one in the chamber, according to the report. Temple does not have a concealed weapons permit for Florida or Georgia, according to the report.

Journalism fail.  Maybe the 6 year old has a concealed carry.  Article doesn't say.  NRA Preschool offers a CC and a license to own and operate full auto 'sporting devices'.  Parents are encouraged to have their preschoolers check out the Kiddie Karbine Klass
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Zippity Do Da!  Zippity BLAM!
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: So she saw the metal detectors and then decided she couldn't be arsed to go back to her minivan or hotel room to stash the weapon?  Done in by laziness, it seems.


Also, just hide it in the bushes.  Surely there are no kids around the area that might find that loaded gun.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Disney's security is simply top notch. They see, or at least are capable of seeing, everything. They've dealt with it all, too.

My uncle retired from the top brass of the police dept in Anaheim CA & worked with them regularly. Total professionals. Anyone even attempting to commit a crime or pull some stunt at the DL is immediately taken down into their underground tunnel system. People right there next to them would barely notice, and that's exactly how they want it.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Must be one of them responsible gun owners I keep hearing about.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When asked why she would give a gun to her 6-year-old, Temple said she asked him to hold it so she get her brother and take it back to the car.

Is that Georgian English or Florida Journalism?

/Sorry
//Snarky today
///dumb dumb dumb dumb.  Dumb dumb dumb dumb...  Ah!  Snark!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AxL sANe: I went to Disney many years back with my family (I was about 10 years old) when my sister was 4.  She insisted that we go on the Small World ride about 10 times in a row.  By the third time, I was wishing I had a gun.

So while I'm not saying it's right, I understand.


Well, consider you could have been with me when I was about 5, when the small world ride malfunctioned, stranding everyone inside until they got it working again, with their beady little eyes and unnatural smiles grinning at us, singing away for a couple of *hours*. I would probably do target practice in there now if given the chance.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Stupid games, stupid prizes.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Too bad she couldn't just go to chuck e cheese and stash it in the ball pit.  Nobody fishes around there.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Disney shouldn't be open in the first place.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: So she saw the metal detectors and then decided she couldn't be arsed to go back to her minivan or hotel room to stash the weapon?  Done in by laziness, it seems.


My thoughts as well. Have you SEEN just how big those car parks are?!

Anyhoo, my CSB, about a year and a half ago, I'm with my sons entering an amusement park in Europe, and they have a bag check with police-style guys at the entrance, complete with weapons. I didn't see anything that clearly identifies them as cops though.
Guy who apparently missed his calling in the military is barking orders at us, if we understand English, to step to the table, empty our pockets, etc etc.
We stand there and empty our pockets and I pull out a pocket knife that I've been carrying throughout that Euro trip. It's menacing looking, but the actual blade is small.
He gives me this long form to fill out, complete with details, address, some kind of disclaimer and what not. Full A4.
Tells me I'll get the knife back when I leave.
It's my favorite blade, so I said "you know what, I'll take it to the car." I didn't want to forget it and have to decide whether to drive all the way to and from the park or give it up, and didn't trust my memory, especially after a day in the park.
The guy responds with "No. Fill out the form and I'll give you the knife when you leave."
I replied with "Ok, I decided I'm not going inside. Now what."
Guy kept glaring at me.
Another security/cop guy is watching the scene from a distance and notices the body language but is out of ear shot. He walks up and asks what's going on and I tell him. He replies that he'll give me back my knife but that they'll frisk me upon my return.
I replied with of course I expect them to do that because that is their responsibility and I support it because it keeps me and my boys safe.
First security guy/cop kept fuming as I walked away to the car and walked back with a stone poker face to be frisked.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At least the $5000 fine is cheaper than their Disneyland trip.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Disney's security is simply top notch. They see, or at least are capable of seeing, everything. They've dealt with it all, too.

My uncle retired from the top brass of the police dept in Anaheim CA & worked with them regularly. Total professionals. Anyone even attempting to commit a crime or pull some stunt at the DL is immediately taken down into their underground tunnel system. People right there next to them would barely notice, and that's exactly how they want it.


I was there for a conference a few years back and my smoke detector started chirping as soon as I got into the room. I called the front desk and they sent a guy. i joked to him that I almost just took it down myself and he said he was happy I didn't because I seemed nice and they would have sent police and kicked me out of the park.

The mouse apparently doesn't Fark around at all.
 
chewd
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When youre so scared that you cant even go to disney world without your gun, you may have a problem.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: So she saw the metal detectors and then decided she couldn't be arsed to go back to her minivan or hotel room to stash the weapon?  Done in by laziness, it seems.


That's what I thought.  It's a loaded gun, unsecured.  Didtnt even unload it.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: So she saw the metal detectors and then decided she couldn't be arsed to go back to her minivan or hotel room to stash the weapon?  Done in by laziness, it seems.


Why bring a gun in the first place? If I'm planning a trip to an amusement park and the thought occurs to me that I better remember my gun, I'm probably going to opt to go somewhere else. Unless I'm planning a hunting trip, a "place where I need a gun" isn't high on my family vacation destination list.

Even if it was already in her purse did it never occur there might be security? At Disney Word?

Finally, why ditch it in a planter near the gates? Does she somehow not realize that 1000s of people walk past there daily and that someone will notice? She'd have been smarter throwing it in the trash.
 
gshepnyc
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There are people that can't manage to leave their house in the safest and most stable era humanity has ever had unless they have a gun but it's the people who are tired of racist and homophobic jokes who are the snowflakes.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mateomaui: AxL sANe: I went to Disney many years back with my family (I was about 10 years old) when my sister was 4.  She insisted that we go on the Small World ride about 10 times in a row.  By the third time, I was wishing I had a gun.

So while I'm not saying it's right, I understand.

Well, consider you could have been with me when I was about 5, when the small world ride malfunctioned, stranding everyone inside until they got it working again, with their beady little eyes and unnatural smiles grinning at us, singing away for a couple of *hours*. I would probably do target practice in there now if given the chance.


Prayers sent.
 
fustanella
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Disney's security is simply top notch. They see, or at least are capable of seeing, everything. They've dealt with it all, too.


Can attest. We were at Downtown Disney some years ago when someone had a heart attack in a store. Security and cast members immediately, like white corpuscles, surrounded the poor guy so paramedics could work with some space. They all faced outwards, smiling, directing folks away from what was going on. It was professional, efficient, and more than a little creepy.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AxL sANe: I went to Disney many years back with my family (I was about 10 years old) when my sister was 4.  She insisted that we go on the Small World ride about 10 times in a row.  By the third time, I was wishing I had a gun.

So while I'm not saying it's right, I understand.


It's been broken, under repair, or being refreshed the last three times I have been. Kind of a weird flex for my Guardian Angel but I'll take it.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fustanella: GregInIndy: Disney's security is simply top notch. They see, or at least are capable of seeing, everything. They've dealt with it all, too.

Can attest. We were at Downtown Disney some years ago when someone had a heart attack in a store. Security and cast members immediately, like white corpuscles, surrounded the poor guy so paramedics could work with some space. They all faced outwards, smiling, directing folks away from what was going on. It was professional, efficient, and more than a little creepy.


One of my friends is a "Disney family" who go at least once a year. One night he was frantically texting me that a woman fell off of the balcony a few floors above their room (assume fell) and he and his family were walking out about a minute after. He saw the body (badly injured but alive and screaming) but was able to keep the kids away. He said within ten minutes any indication that an ambulance and emergency had taken place were gone and people were basically pretending nothing happened.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
While it's still early, this is quite possibly the most U S of goddamn A thing I think I'll read today.
 
