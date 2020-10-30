 Skip to content
(Lost Coast Outpost)   Suspected drunk driver crashes into county vehicle: no injuries, one dead   (lostcoastoutpost.com) divider line
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Does the coroner have to do a second autopsy?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

skinink: Does the coroner have to do a second autopsy?


If that body was involved in a suspicious or criminal homicide the defense attorney is probably creaming his or her briefs at the spoilage possibilities.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Mugshot looks like the guy is posing for a high school picture.
Needs a "Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?"
 
jimjays
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We all know cops and prosecutors can get creative with paperwork to drum up charges. I'd like to see them blame the drunk for the dead guy, if not criminally, in the eyes of his insurance company. If only long enough to give him an expensive hassle. Wouldn't mind contributing some tax dollars to the effort.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That truck held up amazingly well, the cars airbags deployed and the hood is folded in half.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jimjays: We all know cops and prosecutors can get creative with paperwork to drum up charges. I'd like to see them blame the drunk for the dead guy, if not criminally, in the eyes of his insurance company. If only long enough to give him an expensive hassle. Wouldn't mind contributing some tax dollars to the effort.


The DUI crash with an occupied vehicle will be plenty
 
