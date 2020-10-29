 Skip to content
 
(WSBTV)   Old and busted: dead hookers in the trunk. New dumbassedness: dead best friends in the trunk   (wsbtv.com) divider line
    Sad  
posted to Main » on 30 Oct 2020 at 5:41 AM



AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Really sad.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bodyparts 2
Youtube pw8bEc3UP-k

NSFW.

Dumped all his body parts into my trunk.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lord knows I have.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aspiring rapper went under the name "Kent Won't Stop".   So many jokes...
 
eKonk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dead hookers in the trunk? No! Call girls! They were call girls!
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

eKonk: Dead hookers in the trunk? No! Call girls! They were call girls!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What kind of idiot kills a guy, crashes the car with the dead body, and goes BACK to get a Gucci gun case which is right next to the dead body?

Who gets a Gucci gun case? That is a waste of money. "I'm going to kill you, but before I do I want to ask you one question.... do you like my cute little gun purse?"
 
PyroStock
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: What kind of idiot kills a guy, crashes the car with the dead body, and goes BACK to get a Gucci gun case which is right next to the dead body?

Who gets a Gucci gun case? That is a waste of money. "I'm going to kill you, but before I do I want to ask you one question.... do you like my cute little gun purse?"


It's not a gun purse.  It's a Carryall... for guns.  It's European.  European Carryall... for guns.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Aspiring rapper found dead in trunk of longtime friend

What is the least significant or important piece of information about this story?  Start your headline with THAT!  It's just Journalism 101.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Who isn't an aspiring rapper?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: What kind of idiot kills a guy, crashes the car with the dead body, and goes BACK to get a Gucci gun case which is right next to the dead body?

Who gets a Gucci gun case? That is a waste of money. "I'm going to kill you, but before I do I want to ask you one question.... do you like my cute little gun purse?"


Who gets a Gucci gun case?  Good question. Hmmmm.... I'll guess that it's... Attractive and Successful people.
 
