(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Thinking of moving to sunny Clearwater, FL? Better make sure you don't buy house next to this dude. He has anger management issues, just saying   (wfla.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Apparently he'll be ok with you if you're a woman and he can watch you sunbathe.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
or you could live next to scientologists...
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good luck selling your house, viral marketing has a dark side.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sub Human: Good luck selling your house, viral marketing has a dark side.


Does full disclosure include next-door neighbor likes to ogle your sunbathing wife, goes ballistic over minor issues?
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tell her they look OK...
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sometimes people just move on.  No explanation.  Without a trace.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wish some really stone-cold ballbreaker would buy the neighbor's house just to have the privilege of showing Mister Cranky-Ass next door what a REAL "Neighbor From Hell" looks like. Drive the mean old bastard into a heart attack.
 
alice_600
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Moving to Clearwater is about as smart as showing up to Disneyworld in bondage gear and asking where that biatch Googfy.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've got to say, I clicked this article expecting to read about angry Scientologists stalking someone.

You constantly surprise me, Florida.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

alice_600: Moving to Clearwater is about as smart as showing up to Disneyworld in bondage gear and asking where that biatch Googfy.


Lucky for your tastes they have this once a year!
 
