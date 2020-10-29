 Skip to content
(Forbes) New Orleans has been hit by the strongest hurricane on record and it barely registers in the rest of the country because 2020
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's not good about the polling
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We had a pretty horrible night here in Atlanta after it left Louisiana and headed our way. Trees down everywhere, power out, people dead. Still, not hit nearly as bad as Louisiana.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Katrinasayswhat?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Headline is not wrong.

A person and dog walk past an unoccupied structure that collapsed the previous day as Hurricane Zeta ... [+]
ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm almost positive that a category-2 hurricane is not the strongest, or most powerful, or whatever, to hit New Orleans.

Pretty confidant Katrina was stronger, and did more damage.

But keep on Forbesin'.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Incident on 57th Street: Headline is not wrong.


But it is stupid.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

a particular individual: I'm almost positive that a category-2 hurricane is not the strongest, or most powerful, or whatever, to hit New Orleans.

Pretty confidant Katrina was stronger, and did more damage.

But keep on Forbesin'.


It's the strongest one to pass its eye directly over the city. Katrina was off to the west a bit.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Confabulat: a particular individual: I'm almost positive that a category-2 hurricane is not the strongest, or most powerful, or whatever, to hit New Orleans.

Pretty confidant Katrina was stronger, and did more damage.

But keep on Forbesin'.

It's the strongest one to pass its eye directly over the city. Katrina was off to the west a bit.


I know. The headline is the best kind of correct.

It's still stupid. Two people died. 1500 died in Katrina. Large portions of the city have been abandoned.

Don't give me this "technically correct" horseshiat.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
People have been desensitized to absurd scenes of human disasters on video since seeing the Presidential debates.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hurricanes blow
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wait Zeta?  How many letters are left of the Greek alphabet?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think that hurricanes have been moving slower and slower in the past fifteen-ish years, and that it's a bad thing.
 
sforce
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Wait Zeta?  How many letters are left of the Greek alphabet?


All of them.
 
Ishidan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Wait Zeta?  How many letters are left of the Greek alphabet?


I fell for that too.  Zeta is not the end, omega is the end. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/​Greek_​alphabet
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Confabulat: a particular individual: I'm almost positive that a category-2 hurricane is not the strongest, or most powerful, or whatever, to hit New Orleans.

Pretty confidant Katrina was stronger, and did more damage.

But keep on Forbesin'.

It's the strongest one to pass its eye directly over the city. Katrina was off to the west a bit.


Having the eye slightly to the west actually makes the damage worse. It's called the dirty side of the storm for a reason.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sforce: winedrinkingman: Wait Zeta?  How many letters are left of the Greek alphabet?

All of them.


18 letters to go, wrapping up with Omega, unless Poseidon (or would it be Zeus) shows mercy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So it was strongest hurricane but the tidal surge wasn't as bad as Katrina? Sounds like the dodged bullet there, unless they've built some much better flood control systems since the days of Lootie's Heineken party.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 420x415]


That explains so, so much.

/2020 in a nutshell.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Living under the threat of climate change singles me out for greatness.
 
noazark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

a particular individual: Confabulat: a particular individual: I'm almost positive that a category-2 hurricane is not the strongest, or most powerful, or whatever, to hit New Orleans.

Pretty confidant Katrina was stronger, and did more damage.

But keep on Forbesin'.

It's the strongest one to pass its eye directly over the city. Katrina was off to the west a bit.

I know. The headline is the best kind of correct.

It's still stupid. Two people died. 1500 died in Katrina. Large portions of the city have been abandoned.

Don't give me this "technically correct" horseshiat.



horseshoes, hand grenades ... and hurricanes
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Having the eye slightly to the west actually makes the damage worse.


The city has not been ceded to snakes and sewage. Metaphorically, maybe, but not literally, like when Katrina hit. There were bodies floating down the streets. The demographics of the city changed forever. This fart of a hurricane did less damage than and killed fewer people than a lot of tornadoes.

Oh, wow. The eye of a category-2 hurricane passed directly over the city, therefore ZOMG!!!
 
Exception Collection
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

EL EM: sforce: winedrinkingman: Wait Zeta?  How many letters are left of the Greek alphabet?

All of them.

18 letters to go, wrapping up with Omega, unless Poseidon (or would it be Zeus) shows mercy.


Nope, or at least that's not my understanding.  Only 9 Greek names are in the current official list - it ends with Iota.

Which means that with more than a month to go they're down to three names.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So it was strongest hurricane but the tidal surge wasn't as bad as Katrina? Sounds like the dodged bullet there, unless they've built some much better flood control systems since the days of Lootie's Heineken party.


No, it's that the eye passed directly over NOLA. The eye is the calmest part of a hurricane. Forbes published a deliberately misleading article for teh clickz.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Confabulat: a particular individual: I'm almost positive that a category-2 hurricane is not the strongest, or most powerful, or whatever, to hit New Orleans.

Pretty confidant Katrina was stronger, and did more damage.

But keep on Forbesin'.

It's the strongest one to pass its eye directly over the city. Katrina was off to the west a bit.

Having the eye slightly to the west actually makes the damage worse. It's called the dirty side of the storm for a reason.


No, it's actually the upper right quadrant that's the strongest. For a north-moving storm, that's the eastern side. The Mississippi coast got absolutely leveled by Katrina, it just didn't have the population density of NOLA.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Exception Collection: EL EM: sforce: winedrinkingman: Wait Zeta?  How many letters are left of the Greek alphabet?

All of them.

18 letters to go, wrapping up with Omega, unless Poseidon (or would it be Zeus) shows mercy.

Nope, or at least that's not my understanding.  Only 9 Greek names are in the current official list - it ends with Iota.

Which means that with more than a month to go they're down to three names.


That's bizarre, what's the point of using only a portion of an alphabet?
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was in NO last November and they haven't recovered.

But nevermind. There's an orange man.
-the press.
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Wait Zeta?  How many letters are left of the Greek alphabet?


Lots. Zeta is like F in their alphabet. It's nowhere the end.

But it's not at the beginning either.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The dogfarkers attacked New Orleans! This will not stand!
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

EL EM: Exception Collection: EL EM: sforce: winedrinkingman: Wait Zeta?  How many letters are left of the Greek alphabet?

All of them.

18 letters to go, wrapping up with Omega, unless Poseidon (or would it be Zeus) shows mercy.

Nope, or at least that's not my understanding.  Only 9 Greek names are in the current official list - it ends with Iota.

Which means that with more than a month to go they're down to three names.

That's bizarre, what's the point of using only a portion of an alphabet?


They definitely use the whole alphabet. Not sure where the other poster heard Iota.

Having trouble linking, so I'll just paste the URL: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/aboutnames_hi​story.shtml#greek
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Incident on 57th Street: Headline is not wrong.

[Fark user image 850x478]

A person and dog walk past an unoccupied structure that collapsed the previous day as Hurricane Zeta ... [+]
ASSOCIATED PRESS


Wow, the coppertone girl didn't age well at all.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Algebrat: The Mississippi coast got absolutely leveled by Katrina, it just didn't have the population density of NOLA.


Biloxi got hit especially hard. Everyone knows about NOLA, so that's what everyone thinks of when Katrina comes up. But it was one of the worst disasters in modern American history.

"Heck of a job, Brownie!"

Never forget what a disaster Bush was. He destroyed Clinton's FEMA. We're still paying for that incompetent asshole's smirking agenda.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Confabulat: a particular individual: I'm almost positive that a category-2 hurricane is not the strongest, or most powerful, or whatever, to hit New Orleans.

Pretty confidant Katrina was stronger, and did more damage.

But keep on Forbesin'.

It's the strongest one to pass its eye directly over the city. Katrina was off to the west a bit.


Katrina actually made landfall and moved east of New Orleans. Pass Christian, Gulfport, and Biloxi took more of a direct hit.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My hurricane party
got out of control
I'm lyin' in the gutter eatin' Tootsie Rolls
Hurricane Party Paul Sanchez & the Rolling Road Show
Youtube V65qP_OlKV0
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ishkur: winedrinkingman: Wait Zeta?  How many letters are left of the Greek alphabet?

Lots. Zeta is like F in their alphabet. It's nowhere the end.

But it's not at the beginning either.


cf: "The alpha and the omega"
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

a particular individual: Never forget what a disaster Bush was. He destroyed Clinton's FEMA. We're still paying for that incompetent asshole's smirking agenda.


A lot of people made a lot of money though thanks to Bush. Especially a lot of private contractors for FEMA that he had put contracts in place for a few months before even.

Some of which had no place being disaster contractors. Remember trucking companies delivering disaster supplies to the wrong states, or simply disappearing with loads?
 
