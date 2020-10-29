 Skip to content
(Truth or Fiction)   They ate MY GOD DAMN KLANCAKES!
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow... I'm old

https://m.fark.com/comments/1318759/T​h​ey-ate-MY-GOD-DAMN-CLAMCAKES!
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think those are called "Kleeps"
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wow... I'm old

https://m.fark.com/comments/1318759/Th​ey-ate-MY-GOD-DAMN-CLAMCAKES!


*reads 10-15 comments*

Jesus, I'm going to save that thread for the weekend, I can't laugh this hard and expect to go to sleep at a reasonable time.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the makers of SwastikOs and Ku Klux Krunch.

It's the final solution to your breakfast hunger.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What would you like to eat?" asked the townspeople.
"Shmancakes," answered the Hungry Thing.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss that guy. He was pretty funny.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought that one of the reasons the Klan chose white robes was to look like ghosts, so the fact that ghosts look like Klansmen should not be too surprising.

OTOH they could have toned-down the Dunce-Cap peaks.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"The cakes look fine to me. Believe me"
images.dailykos.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Now I'm worried about IHOP getting taken over by the Oath Keeper's Militia.
/They will never get by secret boysenberry syrup recipe! And that waitresses name is Margaret not Marge!
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wow... I'm old

https://m.fark.com/comments/1318759/Th​ey-ate-MY-GOD-DAMN-CLAMCAKES!


I remember that thread too.

And the Jorie threads, and the.... *sighs*  Too many good threads.
 
Iczer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's pretty obvious what happened, the cake decorator just used a piping bag to put the "ghosts" on the top and didn't flatten them afterwards. I sincerely doubt one single iota of it was intentionally racist.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
.
 
ansius
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Easter celebrations in Spain...

devoursevillefoodtours.comView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Iczer: It's pretty obvious what happened, the cake decorator just used a piping bag to put the "ghosts" on the top and didn't flatten them afterwards. I sincerely doubt one single iota of it was intentionally racist.


An Italian company runs an ad in another country (that doesn't have a history of lynchings or the KKK) in another language, that was not meant to be run in the US, and which in context is obviously a ghost...
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don't show up to that party with your face smeared with Nutella....
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Top-notch, subby.
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
well that headline is a blast from the past...
 
guestguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Iczer: It's pretty obvious what happened, the cake decorator just used a piping bag to put the "ghosts" on the top and didn't flatten them afterwards. I sincerely doubt one single iota of it was intentionally racist.


NO, YOURE RACIST!
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Don't show up to that party with your face smeared with Nutella....


HOTY.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ansius: Iczer: It's pretty obvious what happened, the cake decorator just used a piping bag to put the "ghosts" on the top and didn't flatten them afterwards. I sincerely doubt one single iota of it was intentionally racist.

An Italian company runs an ad in another country (that doesn't have a history of lynchings or the KKK) in another language, that was not meant to be run in the US, and which in context is obviously a ghost...


Same Company
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
images1.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ansius: Meanwhile, Easter celebrations in Spain...

[devoursevillefoodtours.com image 850x564]


What, you thought the Klan had an original idea?
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ansius: Meanwhile, Easter celebrations in Spain...

[devoursevillefoodtours.com image 850x564]


Wow. Isn't that creepy AF.
 
