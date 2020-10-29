 Skip to content
 
(KY3 Springfield)   Utility worker fails the is it on or off test   (ky3.com) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PLAY SAFE (1978) UK Public Information Film - New Transfer
Youtube 8-JfnhABs9U
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fell for the old "put your tongue on it" gag, eh?
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If only there was some way to tell if it's energized.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
no one would click if it said "worker surprised"
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
OSHAIT!

Hopefully he pulls through.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That should positively ground their ego.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
mrwgifs.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Fell for the old "put your tongue on it" gag, eh?


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I regularly work with 1,200-3,200 VAC. LOTO is no joke...
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe he just needed jigga watts for his delorean
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kendelrio: I regularly work with 1,200-3,200 VAC. LOTO is no joke...


Ya a 13kv hit is not expected to be survivable. Hes permanently disabled and disfigured as the most optimistic outcome.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Shake Hands With Danger (1980)
Youtube v26fTGBEi9E


(obviously treat yourself to the rifftrax version and not this one)
 
Nexzus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

guestguy: SBinRR: Fell for the old "put your tongue on it" gag, eh?

[memegenerator.net image 600x600]


I tried to convince my boys that 9V batteries tasted like lemons.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Danny: Try not to scrape the third rail, okay? There's about 600 volts in there.
Ray: It's not the voltage that gets you. It's the amps.
Nun: How many amps are there?
Ray: Enough to push a train, and shut up!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The line had 13,000 volts."

1) had?

2) . 12.47, 13.2, or 13.8kV? Or am I just too anal tonight?

3) Most importantly: I sincerely hope the worker pulls through.
 
crinz83
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
the worker thought the area was de-energized. The line had 13,000 volts.

it's always a good idea to double check the 13,00 volt switch.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, there is a job opening in Springfield City, notFL? Sign me up.
 
Mad Mark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A coworker's husband worked with this guy. According to what she told me he wasn't expected to make it.  😒
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I once touched a live wire meant for a light fixture. For a split second I felt at one with the entire universe. Then it really hurt!
 
Petey4335
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mad Mark: A coworker's husband worked with this guy. According to what she told me he wasn't expected to make it.  😒


Im very sorry.

Dammit. I sit in my safe little nerdery working on my tiny part of electrical safety while having much respect for the people who actually put their lives in the path of dangerous work. Incidents are rare, but they do happen. Each time I hear about an incident, it is a little kick in the gut.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

