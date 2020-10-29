 Skip to content
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It ain't over til its over.
Trump gave it a 16 month head start.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I spent the first part of March driving to work past the hospital where the first documented US COVID-19 fatalities were occurring to sit in a crowded conference room with over a dozen international visitors for about 12 hours a day. You can bet your boots I was glad to go into lockdown before catching that shiat. Now instead of worrying about travelers catching that crap on an airplane I get to be on the lookout for antimasker Cletus and his precious freedoms.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well. Actually...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny thing - the cases actually DO stop right at the Canadian border.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pewresearch.orgView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We wasted MONTHS of time in lockdown and now it's worse because we got bored and said "F*ck it, Imma get mah nails done!"
 
TXLanding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm,

It's almost as if ignoring a problem won't make it go away...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driving drunk and not hitting anyone : a crime.

Being sick with COVID knowingly and putting people in danger : not a crime.

Being a bioweapon and spreading the disease knowingly should get you a spot at a FEMA camp.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. PA isn't the most "Appalachian" but it looks like 3rd. Sigh.
 
billygeek [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Driving drunk and not hitting anyone : a crime.

Being sick with COVID knowingly and putting people in danger : not a crime.

Being a bioweapon and spreading the disease knowingly should get you a spot at a FEMA camp.


Actually, reckless endangerment and negligent homicide ARE crimes...you just need a competent government to prosecute them.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My mother and father just had to start another quarantine because the son of family friend was exposed at work and the company didn't tell him until he showed symptoms.

We are proper farked.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yesterday, on tv, I watched Ontario's Medical officer of health and another doctor get slammed by reporters from the Toronto Sun and National Post...with inane ranting questions about imposing quarantine restrictions on Peel Region when peel has low infection numbers. The questions rambled with all kinds of weird insinuations.

Idiots. You have to impose the restrictions when the numbers are low, or else they get big, at an exponential rate.

The MOoH needed to be clever so he did not shiat all over the reporters and cause some kind of non-scandal-but-still-scandal. So instead of shutting down restaurants because the owners are refusing to impose the legal restrictions, he said, "It's not the setting that matters, it is the type of socializing. The issue is that the diners are not following protocols. The restaurants are not the problem, but the kind of socializing is the problem." To someone who can understand, that is BS but gets to the same conclusion - restaurants are sites where people basically do not follow precautions and heck, how could they? But stated in a way that won't make the "business leaders" (who are those unnamed jackholes anyhow??) more angry.

From the way the Sun and NP were hammering our doctors, it looks like Ontario is about go into total Trumpian infection chaos. The reporters were essentially telling lies about where restrictions come from, instead of asking questions. The MOoH was the most patient person on earth for about 45 minutes. I want to send him some scotch and a sympathy card for what he dealt with today. Also so he can handle the oncoming shiatstorm. I doubt the Sun and NP are gonna report his answers accurately.

/CSB? Sympathy CSB?
//Okay I'll stop now
//Cool slashies bro
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Light it all on fire.

Blame aliens.

win
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

billygeek: [Fark user image image 590x469]


Nature tried, but failed... 😔
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I really wish there were a simple and inexpressive way for the majority of the people to prevent the spread of this air born virus. Oh well...
 
