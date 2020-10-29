 Skip to content
(KATV Little Rock)   The hitman is always an undercover cop   (katv.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tarter sauce.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not true, Subby.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
also an underaged girl on the internet who is really into older guys who have kind of let themselves go...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, moonlighting as a 13 year old girl
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You always check for a barcode at the base of the skull. No code, no hire.
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: also an underaged girl on the internet who is really into older guys who have kind of let themselves go...


Asl?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He had reportedly met Tarter through her daughter 15 years prior, according to the affidavit."

If the FBI has been keeping tabs on you or your family for 15 years, you must be a special kind of farked up person.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Yeah, moonlighting as a 13 year old girl



i1.wp.comView Full Size



What 13-year-old girl who moonlights as a hitman and is into older guys may look like
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AHAC
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Save a few bucks and just have them perform a wellness check on your target.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, 2 grand for a hit?  The price alone should have been enough to tip her off that this was a cop.  Add another zero to that then come talk to us, honey.  We're not running a charity operation here.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
People are so lazy these days, why dont you do your own hit jobs?

Silly gen z.
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lolmao500: People are so lazy these days, why dont you do your own hit jobs?

Silly gen z.


She's 69 years old, I don't think that falls into the Gen Z parameters.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So guys have a difficult time as it is getting custody, and now they need to worry about hitmen if they do get it??

/messed up grandma is messed up
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: "He had reportedly met Tarter through her daughter 15 years prior, according to the affidavit."

If the FBI has been keeping tabs on you or your family for 15 years, you must be a special kind of farked up person.


Or her daughter was into or dating someone who was part of some sort of gang or hate group and officer was undercover.

Thats what I was figuring when I read that.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Thats why you gotta go with the lake city quiet pills.
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As often as the hitman does end up being a LEO you'd think that everyone would have given up ever trying to hire one. Unless you personally know a mob guy or an actual hitman you aren't going to get a real hitman. I've only ever wanted one person dead and I went after him myself. I didn't catch him or kill him but he is afraid of me now because he knows how close he came to eating a bullet. I wonder if he still looks over his shoulder wondering if I'm going to be there, I hope so. And before you judge me, the top of the l-o-n-g list was drugging my daughter so I don't want to hear shiat.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: lolmao500: People are so lazy these days, why dont you do your own hit jobs?

Silly gen z.

She's 69 years old, I don't think that falls into the Gen Z parameters.


At that age she could run them over with a Lincoln, claim mental fog, and nobody would blink an eye.
 
