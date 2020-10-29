 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Every 1.2 seconds an America is diagnosed with Covid and every 107 seconds, an American dies from it
286 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2020 at 11:37 PM



Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How many Americas are there 😱
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh well, that's just the price we have to pay to make America great again.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Ambivalence: Oh well, that's just the price we have to pay to make America great again.


If we assume the people dying of coronavirus are not great, then each one increases the greatness percentage of America.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Flincher: How many Americas are there 😱


Two. It says in the headline.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But I've been assured from Trump that we beat Covid, already
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fakenewzhoacx.
That's what orageman said.
Commies.


Look. Don't go out.
Read.
Non fiction if you can.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sucks to be that American.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Sucks to be that American.


Maybe he shouldn't be hording all the tests.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Flincher: How many Americas are there 😱


Not enough, clearly...
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah, but those are American seconds.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
LCD Soundsystem - North American Scum
Youtube Jmm14g4cAFc
 
ecor1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Remember that liberty university study that said w/o any measures to control the virus up to 2 million people in the US would die? I'm beginning to think thats optimistic.
 
ecor1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ecor1: Remember that liberty university study that said w/o any measures to control the virus up to 2 million people in the US would die? I'm beginning to think thats optimistic.


Whoops not liberty university Imperial University.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
*waves from my pit of hell that I'm in* I'm fine.

/no test results yet
//but let's say I'm pretty sus
 
Spikescape [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cover your damn virus holes. It's not hard.
 
zang
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

morg: Yeah, but those are American seconds.


And we're not even counting the thirds and fourths.

/eating disorder
 
anuran
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
All crisis actors paid by (((Soros))) and Sleepy Joe Biden who don't want to Make America Great Again.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Covid is Jared Kushner's idle game.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It is what it is.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
SEE IT ONLY KILLS 1% OF THE SECONDS THAT GET IT!!!1! NO WORSE THAN THE FLU
 
Rucker10
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Tonight I made tuna steaks with a red wine reduction au poivre sauce. I used quite a few whole peppercorns, and it turned out really well.

If you look at the amount of pepper in relation to the size of the plate or even the size of the food, it was relatively small. So small that if you pushed the peppercorns on your plate all the way to the side, you'd still have 99% of the area of your plate left. But if you took a bite, you'd get one or two bits of pure peppercorn joy no matter what part of the food you were eating. The relatively low number of peppercorns was sufficient to affect every bite of the tuna. You couldn't get away with it if you tried.

Now, if I had used more peppercorns, the results would be even more skewed. Imagine if the peppercorns turned other things on the plate into peppercorns. You'd have a growing number of them until they hit whatever natural limit they had. Needless to say, the only way to avoid them, if you didn't want them, would be to serve yourself rather than allow someone to plate your food for you. Otherwise, you're taking your chances, and your chances aren't good.

The tuna was delicious.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: But I've been assured from Trump that we beat Covid, already


We're rounding the turn!  He says it all the time!
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well the important thing is, we get to gloat about how all this death makes Trump look bad.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: Well the important thing is, we get to gloat about how all this death makes Trump look bad.


At least you're here to remind us who the real victim is.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Anyone tired of all this winning?
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Today, October 29: "The number (of deaths) is almost nothing, because we've gotten control of this," Don Trump, Jr says. So far today, Johns Hopkins has reported 87,164 new cases and 951 reported deaths.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: GrizzlyPouch: Well the important thing is, we get to gloat about how all this death makes Trump look bad.

At least you're here to remind us who the real victim is.


Which victim, common sense or simple decency?  Cause they were both taken off the ventilator as soon as the left figured out a disease could be used to score cheap political points.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: Well the important thing is, we get to gloat about how all this death makes Trump look bad.


You think democrats are happy that 230k Americans died from Trump's ignorance and stupidity?

What a stupid thing to believe. You must be a complete idiot. I'm embarrassed for you.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Damn , a little over 91,500 new cases yesterday ..
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ecor1: Remember that liberty university study that said w/o any measures to control the virus up to 2 million people in the US would die? I'm beginning to think thats optimistic.


Are you high?
/It was Imperial College London.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is this more meaningful than the daily stats in some way? Will US citizens pause every 107 seconds to wave their masks in the air commemorating the latest victim?
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Holy Carp: GrizzlyPouch: Well the important thing is, we get to gloat about how all this death makes Trump look bad.

You think democrats are happy that 230k Americans died from Trump's ignorance and stupidity?

What a stupid thing to believe. You must be a complete idiot. I'm embarrassed for you.


If you think Trump is single handedly responsible for every covid death in the country then you might want to reconsider who's ignorant and stupid.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I heard it was going to magically disappear.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At this point it's clear that voting Republican will both increase the final COVID 19 death toll and extend the economic disruption of this national disaster by months, if not years.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: Well the important thing is, we get to gloat about how all this death makes Trump look bad.


i3.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: Well the important thing is, we get to gloat about how all this death makes Trump look bad.


And we get to point and laugh at the Trump voters too for dragging us into this mess.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: Holy Carp: GrizzlyPouch: Well the important thing is, we get to gloat about how all this death makes Trump look bad.

You think democrats are happy that 230k Americans died from Trump's ignorance and stupidity?

What a stupid thing to believe. You must be a complete idiot. I'm embarrassed for you.

If you think Trump is single handedly responsible for every covid death in the country then you might want to reconsider who's ignorant and stupid.


How many is he responsible for?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Oh well, that's just the price we have to pay to make America great again.


Which one? There are SO MANY!
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
at least in 5 days I'll get to say a resounding FY to the people that said as soon as Biden wins COVID will disappear from the news.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
too much testing
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JAYoung: At this point it's clear that voting Republican will both increase the final COVID 19 death toll and extend the economic disruption of this national disaster by months, if not years.


Have you seen the numbers in Europe since the pandemic began?  According to the WHO They have more cases and deaths than the US.

Not many Republican voters over there I'm guessing.

https://www.who.int/docs/default-sour​c​e/coronaviruse/situation-reports/weekl​y-epi-update-11.pdf?sfvrsn=f5e837f3_2&​download=true
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: Anyone tired of all this winning?


Well he did say we would be sick from all this winning.

/guess that was one "promise kept"
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Holy Carp: GrizzlyPouch: Holy Carp: GrizzlyPouch: Well the important thing is, we get to gloat about how all this death makes Trump look bad.

You think democrats are happy that 230k Americans died from Trump's ignorance and stupidity?

What a stupid thing to believe. You must be a complete idiot. I'm embarrassed for you.

If you think Trump is single handedly responsible for every covid death in the country then you might want to reconsider who's ignorant and stupid.

How many is he responsible for?


Do presidents not have any responsibility?
You voted for him, 230k (at least) are dead because you pulled that lever.
You bear responsibility
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bob Down: Flincher: How many Americas are there 😱

Two. It says in the headline.


Nope. There needs to be an uninfected America every 1.2 seconds. That's a lot of Americas.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: JAYoung: At this point it's clear that voting Republican will both increase the final COVID 19 death toll and extend the economic disruption of this national disaster by months, if not years.

Have you seen the numbers in Europe since the pandemic began?  According to the WHO They have more cases and deaths than the US.

Not many Republican voters over there I'm guessing.

https://www.who.int/docs/default-sourc​e/coronaviruse/situation-reports/weekl​y-epi-update-11.pdf?sfvrsn=f5e837f3_2&​download=true


You're right. The numbers in Europe were very low until people got too complacent and got lazy with the social distancing until the cases started to rise again exponentially.

You're not making the point you think you're making.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: Mrtraveler01: GrizzlyPouch: Well the important thing is, we get to gloat about how all this death makes Trump look bad.

At least you're here to remind us who the real victim is.

Which victim, common sense or simple decency?  Cause they were both taken off the ventilator as soon as the left figured out a disease could be used to score cheap political points.


Get down off that cross will ya!
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: Mrtraveler01: GrizzlyPouch: Well the important thing is, we get to gloat about how all this death makes Trump look bad.

At least you're here to remind us who the real victim is.

Which victim, common sense or simple decency?  Cause they were both taken off the ventilator as soon as the left figured out a disease could be used to score cheap political points.


The only reason it's political is because a certain portion of the population has made it so.  One side just wants everyone to be ok, the other side wants to make it about deep state and government power, because somehow looking out for those around you is government overreach.

Everything is farking political man.  Het over it.  If he actually put an ounce of effort into actually trying to do something about the virus people wouldn't be calling him out.  Theyd be cheering him on.

The easiest way for him to have won the election fair and square would've been to take it seriously.

You can't have the leader of the country fail to take action on a serious issue, no matter what it is.  Be it economy, illness, unrest, whatever, and then cry "quit making it political" when they fail to take any substantial action.  Their role is as a political leader.

Thats like crying when someone at work talks about work and then saying "quit making it about work."  That's what you're doing.

When people made up conspiracies about Obama's birth certificate, it was political.  When they complained about his vacations. It was political.  Golf?  Political.

When you're talking about anything the president does or does not do it's political.  Only one side here has made it their hill to die on.  Literally and metaphorically.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mrtraveler01:

So everything in the US is Trump's fault and everything in other places is "people's" fault?  And you think my point of view is mixed up somehow?
 
