(Yahoo)   Because everything in 2020 is a huge bummer, sexy Halloween costumes are almost unsellable this year   (yahoo.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yeah, I can stay home and dress up as 'naked' same as everyday since March...
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Oh please, like your mom let women dressed like that into her basement for you to see.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
GIS for "Sexy Coronavirus Costume" is disappointing.

The best I find is a couple of those mask bikinis, but a) nobody's wearing that to a costume event, and b) those were overdone in February.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pants retailers also suffering massive losses this year
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If there's no one to show off to, what's the point of showing off?
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a pandemic, the sexiest thing I can wear is a Tyvek bunny suit and a face mask.

Maybe with a side of toilet paper and some dry pasta to class it up a bit.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: GIS for "Sexy Coronavirus Costume" is disappointing.

The best I find is a couple of those mask bikinis, but a) nobody's wearing that to a costume event, and b) those were overdone in February.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And frog.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Aw man. No sexy 1800s steel conglomerate tycoon?

Girls's Costume Warehouse
Youtube V4rUiV_Hh74
 
wantingout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
but but what are all the basic biatches gonna do? just wear a mask and nothing else?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Osama bin Limbaugh: And frog.


So close to the rare 2006 reference simulpost.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Martian_Astronomer: GIS for "Sexy Coronavirus Costume" is disappointing.

The best I find is a couple of those mask bikinis, but a) nobody's wearing that to a costume event, and b) those were overdone in February.

[i.redd.it image 850x1133]


Shutupandtakemymoney.pptx
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Spartapuss:

[i.redd.it image 850x1133]

Looks like any random Goth Night about 20 years ago.

/I miss Manray
 
JAGUART
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Aw man, and I was ready to see the sexy Dr. Fauci costumes too.
 
