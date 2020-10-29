 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   What could be better than a Halloween that falls on a Saturday, with a full moon, and getting an extra hours sleep? How about a beautiful black feline who had been missing for over 2 years returning home just in time for Caturday   (bbc.com) divider line
530
    More: Caturday  
•       •       •

226 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 31 Oct 2020 at 8:00 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



530 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Welcome, Caturday!!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Toby:
Fark user imageView Full Size


And Piper:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Couldn't give two shiats about getting an extra hour of sleep.

They already are ALMOST 24x7 sleepers as it is!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



A fair warning, I'm going to post a few pics from the big (nearly 300) car show I went to last weekend.  The paint job on the sled above is the exact paint job I'm getting on Bertha in a couple years......🕉
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


On my patio a day or so ago......the dinnerplate hibiscus, as I call it, had four of these at once.  Been nursing this plant along for three years, this is the first year it's really gone crazy.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Kinda like how we should be as a nation.....right now, unfortunately, we are acting like a nation of a$$holes more and more.  That's about as close as politics as I'm gonna get.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Had a chance (and still do, as of this morning) to buy this cherry 1971 ranger for, identical to Bertha except for color.  Has 64k org miles, $14k obo!  😲

Fark user imageView Full Size


Look how clean the bed is, originally had shag carpeting and one of those ugly ass campers like I have in storage.  Doesn't get much better than this.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Check out the Offy/Stromberg setup on this roller skate.....😊

Ok, I'm gonna stop, for a while, with the car stuff.....😜
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size


Yay, Halloween Caturday and a full moon.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy purrsday all. Thank you so much for all the well wishes last week, I really do appreciate all of you and thank you for helping to keep me sane. Monday was tough, waking up without Isaac next to my side, on my legs or at the foot of my bed. I still hit my mattress to signal to him I was up so I could get purrs and headbutts, took me a second to remember he moved out and I cussed and coming home I expected him to be there at the door waiting for me to tell me about his day. But I have talked to the old roommate most of the week and she sent me a nice video of her room all set up and Isaac lording over his new domain. He did seem very calm and comfortable so I was glad to see that. Work has helped too, it is nicer being there than at home, just feels so empty with those brats not there.
Only thing that has sucked at work is this one EA is being a PITA to everyone and it is pissing off a lot of people and even worse we had one person at works father test positive for the rona and another coworkers mom died, not from rona though. So I might be able to come into work next week and not be in my empty home, so that will be nice.

So thank you again for all of you being the best peoples ever! And I hope all of you on the gulf are doing good and beat zeta!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x282]

Kinda like how we should be as a nation.....right now, unfortunately, we are acting like a nation of a$$holes more and more.  That's about as close as politics as I'm gonna get.

[Fark user image 425x318]

Had a chance (and still do, as of this morning) to buy this cherry 1971 ranger for, identical to Bertha except for color.  Has 64k org miles, $14k obo!  😲

[Fark user image 425x566]

Look how clean the bed is, originally had shag carpeting and one of those ugly ass campers like I have in storage.  Doesn't get much better than this.


How can you resist??
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: Happy purrsday all. Thank you so much for all the well wishes last week, I really do appreciate all of you and thank you for helping to keep me sane. Monday was tough, waking up without Isaac next to my side, on my legs or at the foot of my bed. I still hit my mattress to signal to him I was up so I could get purrs and headbutts, took me a second to remember he moved out and I cussed and coming home I expected him to be there at the door waiting for me to tell me about his day. But I have talked to the old roommate most of the week and she sent me a nice video of her room all set up and Isaac lording over his new domain. He did seem very calm and comfortable so I was glad to see that. Work has helped too, it is nicer being there than at home, just feels so empty with those brats not there.
Only thing that has sucked at work is this one EA is being a PITA to everyone and it is pissing off a lot of people and even worse we had one person at works father test positive for the rona and another coworkers mom died, not from rona though. So I might be able to come into work next week and not be in my empty home, so that will be nice.

So thank you again for all of you being the best peoples ever! And I hope all of you on the gulf are doing good and beat zeta!
[Fark user image 384x256] [View Full Size image _x_]


Glad that you are muddling through. It will get better. And you know, on this National Cat Day..ther might be a black cat that needs a home at the shelter. Maybe even an older cat. One who loves laps and bedtime snuggles..just sayin..
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x212]
[Fark user image 425x212]

Check out the Offy/Stromberg setup on this roller skate.....😊

Ok, I'm gonna stop, for a while, with the car stuff.....😜


That is beautiful, friend of mine had one like that but blue, he had to sell it in the divorce, but on the highway in that thing was scary. I would have rather been on a motorcycle naked without a helmet.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x212]


A fair warning, I'm going to post a few pics from the big (nearly 300) car show I went to last weekend.  The paint job on the sled above is the exact paint job I'm getting on Bertha in a couple years......🕉


sweet, and sweet!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x282]

Kinda like how we should be as a nation.....right now, unfortunately, we are acting like a nation of a$$holes more and more.  That's about as close as politics as I'm gonna get.

[Fark user image 425x318]

Had a chance (and still do, as of this morning) to buy this cherry 1971 ranger for, identical to Bertha except for color.  Has 64k org miles, $14k obo!  😲

[Fark user image 425x566]

Look how clean the bed is, originally had shag carpeting and one of those ugly ass campers like I have in storage.  Doesn't get much better than this.


I would vote go for it
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x212]
[Fark user image 425x212]

Check out the Offy/Stromberg setup on this roller skate.....😊

Ok, I'm gonna stop, for a while, with the car stuff.....😜


darn :-)
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x282]

Kinda like how we should be as a nation.....right now, unfortunately, we are acting like a nation of a$$holes more and more.  That's about as close as politics as I'm gonna get.

[Fark user image 425x318]

Had a chance (and still do, as of this morning) to buy this cherry 1971 ranger for, identical to Bertha except for color.  Has 64k org miles, $14k obo!  😲

[Fark user image 425x566]

Look how clean the bed is, originally had shag carpeting and one of those ugly ass campers like I have in storage.  Doesn't get much better than this.

How can you resist??


If I had the money in the bank it would already be all over.  I thought about taking out a loan, and selling my commuter truck but the missus shut that shiat down rather fast.

Came across it when a guy I know who owns a classic car shop in Kemah hit me up about it.  Said he thought of me first........
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: groppet: Happy purrsday all. Thank you so much for all the well wishes last week, I really do appreciate all of you and thank you for helping to keep me sane. Monday was tough, waking up without Isaac next to my side, on my legs or at the foot of my bed. I still hit my mattress to signal to him I was up so I could get purrs and headbutts, took me a second to remember he moved out and I cussed and coming home I expected him to be there at the door waiting for me to tell me about his day. But I have talked to the old roommate most of the week and she sent me a nice video of her room all set up and Isaac lording over his new domain. He did seem very calm and comfortable so I was glad to see that. Work has helped too, it is nicer being there than at home, just feels so empty with those brats not there.
Only thing that has sucked at work is this one EA is being a PITA to everyone and it is pissing off a lot of people and even worse we had one person at works father test positive for the rona and another coworkers mom died, not from rona though. So I might be able to come into work next week and not be in my empty home, so that will be nice.

So thank you again for all of you being the best peoples ever! And I hope all of you on the gulf are doing good and beat zeta!
[Fark user image 384x256] [View Full Size image _x_]

Glad that you are muddling through. It will get better. And you know, on this National Cat Day..ther might be a black cat that needs a home at the shelter. Maybe even an older cat. One who loves laps and bedtime snuggles..just sayin..


I have been thinking about that since I was helping the roommate move last week, she lives like a block away from the humane society. I think I might wait for the new year though and see where everything is at , besides now I get to turn the spare room into an orgy pit or something cool, maybe just hang my dartboard.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Sometimes cats just have cat stuff to do.
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hai guys! Kind of preparing myself for tomorrow's chemo by freaking out over other stuff in between naps. I ate some beef, mushroom and wild rice soup and a side of ciabatta garlic bread around 3am, so I'm thinking I  should either go get some more of that or maybe go check to see what else I can scrounge up, even if it's just a TV dinner. If I don't, I won't have the energy to maintain my new, healthy habit of whiplash-quick emotional responses to things I literally have no control  over.

What I mean by that is when I read this week's article for about half a second I was mad at Ruby for hanging out at truck stops. lol

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Hai guys! Kind of preparing myself for tomorrow's chemo by freaking out over other stuff in between naps. I ate some beef, mushroom and wild rice soup and a side of ciabatta garlic bread around 3am, so I'm thinking I  should either go get some more of that or maybe go check to see what else I can scrounge up, even if it's just a TV dinner. If I don't, I won't have the energy to maintain my new, healthy habit of whiplash-quick emotional responses to things I literally have no control  over.

What I mean by that is when I read this week's article for about half a second I was mad at Ruby for hanging out at truck stops. lol

[Fark user image 300x194]


Good luck with the chemo and the random freaking out.

/That soup sounds good.  Now I'm hungry again.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

markie_farkie: Toby:
[Fark user image 720x960]

And Piper:

[Fark user image 850x637]

Couldn't give two shiats about getting an extra hour of sleep.

They already are ALMOST 24x7 sleepers as it is!


Hi Toby and Piper!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: So thank you again for all of you being the best peoples ever!


Glad you're adjusting, and so are Issac and your friend/ex-roommate. Big life changes like that are hard on everyone.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Hai guys! Kind of preparing myself for tomorrow's chemo by freaking out over other stuff in between naps. I ate some beef, mushroom and wild rice soup and a side of ciabatta garlic bread around 3am, so I'm thinking I  should either go get some more of that or maybe go check to see what else I can scrounge up, even if it's just a TV dinner. If I don't, I won't have the energy to maintain my new, healthy habit of whiplash-quick emotional responses to things I literally have no control  over.

What I mean by that is when I read this week's article for about half a second I was mad at Ruby for hanging out at truck stops. lol

[Fark user image 300x194]


Cats gonna cat. ::shrug emoji::

Good luck with the chemo!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: tigerose: SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image 425x282]

Kinda like how we should be as a nation.....right now, unfortunately, we are acting like a nation of a$$holes more and more.  That's about as close as politics as I'm gonna get.

[Fark user image 425x318]

Had a chance (and still do, as of this morning) to buy this cherry 1971 ranger for, identical to Bertha except for color.  Has 64k org miles, $14k obo!  😲

[Fark user image 425x566]

Look how clean the bed is, originally had shag carpeting and one of those ugly ass campers like I have in storage.  Doesn't get much better than this.

How can you resist??

If I had the money in the bank it would already be all over.  I thought about taking out a loan, and selling my commuter truck but the missus shut that shiat down rather fast.

Came across it when a guy I know who owns a classic car shop in Kemah hit me up about it.  Said he thought of me first........


Installments??
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mystic as of a few minutes ago.  Yes, she's in the comfy rolling office chair while I'm in the less comfy non-rolling kitchen chair.  Serves me right for getting up.  She's been far less active than usual today, but yesterday, she wanted to play every 5 seconds.  Anyway.  I've been making time every afternoon to read for about 30 minutes, so I'm about 75% of the way through Empire of Grass.  The concluding volume in the trilogy won't be available until mid-2021, sigh.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
You know what is super spooky? A cat who can tell time. Time for you to get up, time to be fed, time to go to bed. And the horror of missing any of those times? You will regret it!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Big brave Jack is exploring!!!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a week!  AndAnd next week is gonna be bumpier!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'nuff said!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gotta brave the rainstorm and head for the store next door.  Anybody need anything?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
What a week!  AndAnd next week is gonna be bumpier!


I hear ya. Spent all week waiting to see if our county was going to go to the highest alert level. Which would mean another stay at home "order". And of course the school didn't anticipate this...ugh. So lots of "what if" and no clear guidance. I really do not think I should have to choose between being employed and staying covid free.
 
Displayed 50 of 530 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.