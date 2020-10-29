 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Second verse, worse than the first   (abcnews.go.com)
    More: Scary  
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Covid 19, I am
Covid 19, I am, I am.
I infected the widow next door
She infected seven people more
Everyone asymptomaticly
Didn't have a fever or a spasm
Wear a farking mask, I'm begging thee
Covid 19 I am.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is there such a thing as a Stu Redman for this?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Trump's fault.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Article earlier today called it Covid 20 and something about it being a different variant .. Can they make a vaccine if it keeps mutating ??
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I really don't understand how Europe and the United States account for 98% of the cases. It's not that I don't recognize the US's response as abysmal, I do. I just don't get how less developed countries with more people living in closer quarters with less social distancing and worse health infrastructure aren't getting hit harder.

Is it a lack of tracking? As in, there are probably tons of cases in those countries but they aren't being reported?
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In France they call it le virus de Trump.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Everyone asymptomaticly


Maticly!
 
Frozit [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Article earlier today called it Covid 20 and something about it being a different variant .. Can they make a vaccine if it keeps mutating ??


Depends on how it mutates.   If the part of the virus that the anti-bodies are trained for by the vaccine is the same, then it is fine.  If not, then problems.
That being said, the flu vaccine seems to help with covid.  So even a vaccine for a previous mutation should help.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So much depends upon the blue vote glazed with corona against the orange buffoon
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fools.

They should be like us.  Never get out of the first wave, the second wave can't be worse!
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
2nd verse same as the first

RAMONES - Judy Is A Punk
Youtube K6GAGdBiJF0
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: I really don't understand how Europe and the United States account for 98% of the cases. It's not that I don't recognize the US's response as abysmal, I do. I just don't get how less developed countries with more people living in closer quarters with less social distancing and worse health infrastructure aren't getting hit harder.

Is it a lack of tracking? As in, there are probably tons of cases in those countries but they aren't being reported?


Right? How is Bangladesh not a f*ckin slaughterhouse right now.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: In France they call it le virus de Trump.


What do they call a Big Mac?
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So we've all been good boys, girls, etc with our masks and cases are spiking? Why?

https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/29/t​hese-12-graphs-show-mask-mandates-do-n​othing-to-stop-covid/
 
Summoner101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Article earlier today called it Covid 20 and something about it being a different variant .. Can they make a vaccine if it keeps mutating ??


Depends on how similar the strains are.  If we treat corona like the flu, which from what I've read we are, we're actually vaccinating against several strains that we believe to be dominant for that year hoping that about half of everyone will have resistance.  If corona keeps mutating, I imagine the vaccine will be similar to the flu vaccine to where we never get rid of corona but mute its affects enough to severely reduce morbidity and mortality.
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No worries, this will just disappear by last Easter.
 
ifky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We are rounding the corner. Too bad we are driving on a race track and keep going in circles.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Second verse, worse than the first. A little bit louder, a little less terse.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just last night I was reminded of just how bad
It had gotten and just how sick I had become
But it could change with this relationship
De-de range we've all been through some shiat
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A surge? Not a wave?

/if it's a second surge, it's a resurge
//surge overskill
 
