 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   Six folks arrested in complex heist ring at JFK Airport, netting more than $6 million in goods. Including Gucci, Prada, and various sneakers. Let's see, that amounts to three purses, a few necklaces, and two pairs of Yeezy shoes   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
7
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

96 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2020 at 4:47 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ToastmasterGeneral [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"GoodFellas" reference here.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Including Gucci, Prada, and various sneakers"

Police are closely watching for the items to turn up on superwhitetrashclothing.com.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 287x176]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In Philadelphia it's worth $50
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gucci, Prada, and various sneakers

Have these guys not heard of looting?
 
Fissile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If I was a detective, I'd start by checking the local meat lockers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.