(WEAR Pensacola)   A tropical disturbance could develop this weekend over the Caribbean forming Tropical Storm Eta. At this rate, meteorologists will need a whole nu naming system for storms   (weartv.com) divider line
15
376 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Oct 2020 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
joshiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These storms are next:

TBD
TBC
Placeholder
Storm
Strom
Storm You Next Tuesday
Please Storm
Stormzy
Strizzy
Morts
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tropical Storm Lorem Ipsum.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the ETA on Eta?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I want 8 more storms, Come on Hurricane Ξ!!!
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
♫ When I say it's raining you say It's Eta
(It's Eta, It's Eta, It's Eta)♫
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hurricane Fluttershy
Hurricane Applejack
Hurricane Twilight Sparkle
 
Windfoxie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ready for tropical storm あ。

/あああああああああああああああああ
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We might learn the entire GREEK alphabet at this rate.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
+1 subby, Got a groan from me.
 
Edaw 0
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Tropical storm π.

Hurricane ".
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's always the Lovecraft pantheon.....
 
Resin33
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm so glad I will be dead within 30 years. These hurricane records will look like the good ol days by then.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hurricane Glad
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Man, they graduated from bombings and assassinations to creating weather disasters?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

