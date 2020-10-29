 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   It's a tale as old as time. Boy meets girl, forms Stalinist pop band for girl, has her shot for giggitiness, but doesn't really, ditches wife. And it all happened in Best Korea (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
AbuHashish
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He'll bang anything with a heartbeat. Get over it.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Hyon Song-wol is the leader of The Moranbong Band - also known as Moran Hill Orchestra."

Get a Brain...
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Giggitiness?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: He'll bang anything with a heartbeat. Get over it.


Like he's even seen his weener in years.
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: "Hyon Song-wol is the leader of The Moranbong Band - also known as Moran Hill Orchestra."

Get a Brain Bong...


FTFY
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Boy is a bit of a letdown; Learns what a re-education is. Returns less personable.
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A possible picture of the owner of the Daily Star:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I still have a thing for Kim Yo Jong. Power is sexy to me
 
gaspode
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
lol dictator has lots of 'mistresses'? who would thunk it.
 
gaspode
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I still have a thing for Kim Yo Jong. Power is sexy to me


They got good genes, hell if Kim Jong-un was not fat and didn't have a ridiculous hairstyle he would be considered a pretty good-looking guy. Obviously a murderous dictatorial man-child who would be best eaten by snakes but a fairly handsome one.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I never can remember the name of that one song they had.  It went something like...

"Juche, I only hear what I want to, I don't listen hard I don't pay attention to the distance that you're running or to anyone anywhere..."
 
