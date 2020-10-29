 Skip to content
(YouTube) Video Everybody, Everybody, the Homestar Runner 2020 Halloween Cartoon is out (now with a non-flash link)   (youtube.com) divider line
22
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
and the horse you came out of, subby.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Flash? Really?
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
For us mobile users i assume it's this one: https://youtu.be/bq6cxJnXJUQ
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Halloween Hijinks
Youtube bq6cxJnXJUQ


Damn that was hard to find
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
fun. TY subby.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Whoo hooo, new Homestar Runner

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Doesn't stack up to previous ones.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Now having watched most of that, I sincerely apologize for having made it easier for you to watch it
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Homestar Runner is definitely in the top 5 dumbest things on the internet.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
that was AWESOME
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Are we still in 1997?
 
vsavatar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's 10 minutes of my life I'll never get back.  HSR used to be so much better.  This was seriously just a bunch of nonsensical, disjointed, and seemingly random shiat thrown together, with a bunch of sometimes clickable and equally nonsensical stuff after.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Homestar was never funny. It was always dumb.
 
Riche
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Flash?

Got anything for the newer computers WITHOUT vacuum tubes?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Thank you. I REALLY needed this now
 
Drubell
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
For those of you like me who habitually hit the Tab button during the cartoon for easter eggs, don't bother, there aren't any.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Riche: Flash?

Got anything for the newer computers WITHOUT vacuum tubes?


But they give the bits a smoother response curve, man.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That one didn't suck nearly as much as I was expecting based on viewing their other recent productions.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
junkydomUSA
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Didn't bother to watch, but assuming it's like Fark -- a shell of it's once funny, interesting self.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is relevant to my interests.

/doo-hoo-hoo
 
